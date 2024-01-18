Gophers drop third straight game; fall to Michigan State 76-66
Despite a strong effort, the Minnesota Golden Gohpers saw their losing streak extended to three games on Thursday evening, falling to Michigan State 76-66.
An extended scoreless run of over five minutes to end the game ultimately doomed the Gophers despite keeping the game tight for nearly all 40 minutes until Michigan State was able to pull away in the final minute of Thursday night's contest.
Dawson Gracia led all scorers with 22 points on 6-of-17 shooting, he also had nine rebounds.
Mike Mitchell Jr was the only other Gopher with a double-digit scoring effort, scoring 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting including 3-of-9 from three-point range. He also finished the game with four rebounds and five assists.
For the game, Minnesota shot 42.9% from the floor including 35% from three-point range, making 7-of-20 attempts from three-point range. The Gophers came hot out of the gate, shooting nearly 50% in the first half, allowing them to head into overtime with a narrow deficit of 37-32.
Their hot hand would taper off in the second half, shooting just 38.5%, making 10-of-26 attempts. The Spartans, on the other hand, would shoot above 40% in both halves and were 14-for-20 from the free-throw line in the final 20 minutes of action, allowing them to seal their victory over the Gophers.
The story of the game for Minnesota, however, won't be their scoring issues late but instead will be turnovers. In the game, Ben Johnson's program turned the ball over 19 times in the loss, leading to 21 Michigan State points at the other end.
The Spartans would have just five turnovers of their own, leading to six points off turnovers for the Gophers. Michigan State unsurprisingly had a major advantage in fast break points as well outscoring the Gophers 17-2.
The 19 turnovers are the most the Gophers have had this season.
With the loss, the Golden Gophers fall to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Michigan State improves to 11-7 and 3-4 in conference play.
Notably, the Gophers were without guard Elijah Hawkins for the game as the junior deals with an ankle injury.
|PLAYER
|MIN
|POINTS
|ASSISTS
|REBOUNDS
|FOULS
|
Pharell Payne
|
25
|
7
|
2
|
10
|
4
|
Joshua Ola-Joseph
|
22
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
Dawson Garcia
|
38
|
22
|
1
|
9
|
4
|
Mike Mitchell Jr
|
40
|
14
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
Cam Christie
|
16
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
Parker Fox
|
15
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
Isaiah Ihnen
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Jack Wilson
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Braeden Carrington
|
26
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
2
UP NEXT
The Gophers will have a few days to hit the reset button as they won't take the court again until Tuesday when they host the No.11 Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers are coming off an 87-83 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday night. But will take on Indiana on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT with the game televised on FS1.
