News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 21:33:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers Film Room: Defense versus Northwestern

Alex Carlson • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

INITIAL THOUGHTS:· The Gophers defense overall played pretty well. They will have to learn to get off the field in key third down situations. They had the Wildcats in a number of third downs that N...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}