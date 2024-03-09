It was not the end of the regular season that the Minnesota Golden Gophers hoped for on Saturday night in Evanston. The Golden Gophers whose own home finale was spoiled ealrier in the week by the Indiana Hoosiers had no answers when it came to stopping the Northwestern Wildcats, leading to a 90-66 loss for the Gophers, their fourth loss in their last five games to finish out the regular season. With the loss, the Golden Gophers fall to 18-13 on the season including 9-11 in Big Ten play. Northwestern improves to 21-10 in the regular season and 12-8 in Big Ten play.

Star forward Dawson Garcia led the Gophers offensively on Saturday night with a 30-point, nine rebound effort. Elijah Hawkins also had a strong performance in the defeat, recording a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. They were the only Golden Gophers to finish with double-digit scorign efforts. Northwestern, however, had four players record double-digit scoring efforts with Brooks Barnhizer leading the way with 18 points. Star guard Boo Buie closed out his career at Welsh-Ryan arena with a typical Boo Buie performance with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists. The efficiency of Northwestern's offense on Saturday was nearly unbeatable. They shot 64% from the floor, 62% from three-point range, 78% from the free throw line and also had 20 assists and zero turnovers. The Golden Gophers were not necessarily sloppy on offense, with just eight turnovers of their own but of course did lose the poitns off turnover battle 10-0 due to their inability to make Northwestern uncomfortable on Saturday night.



The first half of the regular season finale for both teams had a breakneck pace in the first half with 94 total points scored and saw Northwestern leading 53-41 at halftime. Both squads in the first half were shooting nearly lights. Northwestern shot an incredible 70% making 21-of-30 attempts from the floor while making 7-of-11 three-point attempts. While the Golden Gophers' didn't shoot at a 70% clip like the Wildcats, they still had a strong showing in the first half with 53.3% from the field and 6-of-10 from deep. They also outrebounded Northwestern in the first half 13-11. In that first half, the Golden Gophers would get off to a slow start. Northwestern took an early 4-2 in the first two mintues of action and would eventually lengthen that lead to a 15-4 lead by the 14:30 mark of the first half. The Golden Gophers would find their groove shortly after and would be able to get as close as 17-15 with 12;32 to go following a Dawson Gracia three-pointer but that would be the closest they would come to erasing the Wildcats lead completely. The Golden Gophers would continue to shoot well throughout the rest of the first half, but was unable to create any sort of substantial momentum, often trading misses and makes with Northwestern. The Wildcats would grow their lead back to double-digits with an 11-3 run with under eight minutes to go and led 53-38 in the final minutes before an Elijah Hawkins three-pointer with eight seconds left in the half cut the Northwestern lead to 12. Coming out of the break, Northwestern would quickly go on a 5-0 run in the opening 40 seconds to make it a 58-41 lead before the Golden Gophers got their first run of five or more points thanks to a pair of layups and a free throw from Dawson Garcia over 31 seocnds which made it a 58-46 game. At one point, Northwestern did miss 10 straight shots during a near five minute span, however, during the same span of time, the Golden Gophers would be just 2-of-7, cutting the lead down from 71-53 to 71-57. The inability to take advantge of the only cold spell of the night from Northwestern was the proverbial nail in the coffin for Ben Johnson's program. In the second half, the Wildcats lead would never be less than 11-points despite a few additonal runs by the Gophers. Northwestern would finish the game on a 13-3 run, ultimately leading to the final score of 90-66.

