The latest to know about former Minnesota Golden Gophers currently in the NFL.

The rest of the NFL's teams will have the opportunity to claim Ibrahim off waivers. If no one does, the Lions will have the opportunity to keep him on their injured reserve list or come to an injury settlement and release him, allowing him to become a free agent.

Minnesota running back legend Mohamed Ibrahim has been waived by the Detroit Lions with an injury designation. The Maryland native signed with the Lions this spring as an undrafted free agent but suffered an injury in the Lions' preseason opener against the New York Giants. Ibrahim carried the ball four times in that preseason game to little success, totaling just nine yards.

WR Rashod Bateman, OT Daniele Faalele (Baltimore Ravens) - Bateman and Faalele played sparingly in the Ravens preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. The Ravens will play their second preseason game on Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

CB Terell Smith (Chicago Bears) - Smith saw time on the field in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Colts this weekend but did not record any stats.

LB De'Vondre Campbell (Green Bay Packers) - Campbell has seen limited preseason action this year as he's dealing with a small injury and is set to be a key part of the Packers' defense.

LB Blake Cashman, S Eric Murray (Houston Texans) - Cashman is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He's recorded 75 career tackles over his four seasons including 26 with Houston last year. Murray, on the other hand is entering year eight and his third with Houston. He played a smaller role last season for the Texans will look to reprise that same role this fall.

WR Tyler Johnson (Los Angeles Rams)

Johnson for the second straight week did not record any receptions in the Chargers preseason game.

DE Esezi Otomewo (Minnesota Vikings) - Otomewo recorded four assisted tackles in the Vikigns 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikins.

OG Chuck Filiaga, S Jordan Howden (New Orleans Saints)

Filiaga is battling it out for a roster spot with the New Orleans Saints after being claimed earlier this month on waivers. Jordan Howden, on the other hand, had an impressive day on special teams for the Saints in their most recent preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

LB Carter Coughlin, C John Michael Schmitz (New York Giants) - John Michael Schmitz is looking to be every bit of the center that the New York Giants thought he could be when they drafted him. Coughlin, on the other hand, is fighting for a roster spot as part of the Giants' linebacker room and special teams unit.

QB Tanner Morgan (Pittsburgh Steelers) - After a quality performance in the Steelers' preseason opener, Morgan did not record any passing stats this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

LB Boye Mafe (Seattle Seahawks) - Mafe is coming off a very impressive preseason performance for the Seahawks against the Dallas Cowboys. The second year defensive lineman has had a very good preseason so far and could be in line for a bigger role this season.

TE Ko Kieft, S Antoine Winfield Jr (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Kieft is hoping to see a bigger role on the offensive side of the ball for the Buccaneers this fall, while Winfield Jr. is expected to be a starting safety for the Bucs.

LB Jack Gibbens, LB Thomas Rush (Tennessee Titans) - Former Gopher Jack Gibbens is competing for a starting linebacker job with the Titans, while Rush is hoping to make the roster as a UDFA.

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Washington Commanders) - St-Juste is set to be an important part of the Washington Commanders secondary this fall.



