Gophers in the Pros: Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded 3 catches for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals 34-33 win over the Falcons. Played 40 snaps on offense (58%).


Season Stats: 7 catches, 98 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Recorded two tackles in the Browns' 32-28 loss to the Seahawks. Murray played 57 snaps on defense (69%).


Season Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied 5 tackles in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Texans. Played 80 snaps (87%) on defense.


Season Stats: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Accounted for 9 tackles in the Falcons' 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. Played 62 snaps (90%) on defense.


Season Stats: 57 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

Accounted for five tackles and a QB hit in Jets' 24-22 win over the Cowboys. Cashman got the start and played 75 snaps (91%) on defense.


Season Stats: 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded four tackles and a QB hit in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Falcons. Played 68 defensive snaps (99%).


Season Stats: 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels returned one punt for six yards in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles.


Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Hamilton had a bye week.


Season Stats: 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdowns in the Blue Bombers' 35-24 win over Montreal.


Season Stats: 31 catches, 341 yards, 4 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded one tackle in Winnipeg's win against Montreal.


Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks
