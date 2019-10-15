Gophers in the Pros: Week 6
Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded 3 catches for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals 34-33 win over the Falcons. Played 40 snaps on offense (58%).
Season Stats: 7 catches, 98 yards, 1 TD
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Recorded two tackles in the Browns' 32-28 loss to the Seahawks. Murray played 57 snaps on defense (69%).
Season Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied 5 tackles in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Texans. Played 80 snaps (87%) on defense.
Season Stats: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Accounted for 9 tackles in the Falcons' 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. Played 62 snaps (90%) on defense.
Season Stats: 57 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
Accounted for five tackles and a QB hit in Jets' 24-22 win over the Cowboys. Cashman got the start and played 75 snaps (91%) on defense.
Season Stats: 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded four tackles and a QB hit in the Cardinals' 34-33 win over the Falcons. Played 68 defensive snaps (99%).
Season Stats: 22 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels returned one punt for six yards in the Vikings' 38-20 win over the Eagles.
Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Hamilton had a bye week.
Season Stats: 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdowns in the Blue Bombers' 35-24 win over Montreal.
Season Stats: 31 catches, 341 yards, 4 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded one tackle in Winnipeg's win against Montreal.
Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks