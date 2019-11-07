Gophers in the Pros: Week 9
Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded just one catch for 12 yards in the Cardinals 28-25 loss to the 49ers. Played 42 snaps on offense (74%).
Season Stats: 10 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.
Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied seven tackles in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings. Played 59 snaps (83%) on defense.
Season Stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Falcons had a bye week.
Season Stats: 70 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.
Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded one tackle and one pass defended in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the Seahawks. Brock has a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week's game against the Bucs.
Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.
Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Did not record any stats in Hamilton's 21-18 win over the Toronto.
Season Stats: 95 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Winnipeg had a bye week.
Season Stats: 33 catches, 361 yards, 4 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Winnipeg had a bye week.
Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks