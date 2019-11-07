News More News
Gophers in the Pros: Week 9

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded just one catch for 12 yards in the Cardinals 28-25 loss to the 49ers. Played 42 snaps on offense (74%).


Season Stats: 10 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.


Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied seven tackles in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings. Played 59 snaps (83%) on defense.


Season Stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Falcons had a bye week.


Season Stats: 70 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.


Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded one tackle and one pass defended in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the Seahawks. Brock has a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week's game against the Bucs.


Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.


Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Did not record any stats in Hamilton's 21-18 win over the Toronto.


Season Stats: 95 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Winnipeg had a bye week.


Season Stats: 33 catches, 361 yards, 4 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Winnipeg had a bye week.


Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks
