Maxx Williams, TE - Arizona Cardinals Recorded just one catch for 12 yards in the Cardinals 28-25 loss to the 49ers. Played 42 snaps on offense (74%).

Season Stats: 10 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray, S - Cleveland Browns Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.

Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson, LB - Kansas City Chiefs Tallied seven tackles in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings. Played 59 snaps (83%) on defense.

Season Stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell, LB - Atlanta Falcons Falcons had a bye week.

Season Stats: 70 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman, LB - New York Jets After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.

Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR

Tramaine Brock, CB - Arizona Cardinals Recorded one tackle and one pass defended in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the Seahawks. Brock has a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week's game against the Bucs.

Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.

Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence, LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL) Did not record any stats in Hamilton's 21-18 win over the Toronto.

Season Stats: 95 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT

Drew Wolitarsky, WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) Winnipeg had a bye week.

Season Stats: 33 catches, 361 yards, 4 TD