Gophers in the Pros: Week 8
Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded just one catch for nine yards in the Cardinals 31-9 loss to the Saints. Played 20 snaps on offense (41%).
Season Stats: 9 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Had four tackles and two tackles for loss in the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots. Murray didn't start, but played in 72% of the defensive snaps.
Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied six tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Packers. Played 57 snaps (83%) on defense.
Season Stats: 50 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Accounted for 7 tackles in the Falcons' 27-20 loss to the Seahawks. Played 57 snaps (93%) on defense.
Season Stats: 70 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
Accounted for 6 tackles and had a fumble recovery in the Jets' 29-15 loss over the Jaguars. Cashman got the start and played in 94% of the defensive snaps.
Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded two tackles in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints. Played 36 defensive snaps (47%).
Season Stats: 28 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.
Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Recorded 4 tackles and an interception in Hamilton's 38-26 win over the Montreal Alouttes.
Season Stats: 95 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded two catches for 20 yards in the Blue Bombers' 29-28 win over the Calgary Stampeders.
Season Stats: 33 catches, 361 yards, 4 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Didn't record any stats in the Blue Bombers' 29-28 win over Calgary.
Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks