Gophers in the Pros: Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded just one catch for nine yards in the Cardinals 31-9 loss to the Saints. Played 20 snaps on offense (41%).


Season Stats: 9 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Had four tackles and two tackles for loss in the Browns' 27-13 loss to the Patriots. Murray didn't start, but played in 72% of the defensive snaps.


Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied six tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Packers. Played 57 snaps (83%) on defense.


Season Stats: 50 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Accounted for 7 tackles in the Falcons' 27-20 loss to the Seahawks. Played 57 snaps (93%) on defense.


Season Stats: 70 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

Accounted for 6 tackles and had a fumble recovery in the Jets' 29-15 loss over the Jaguars. Cashman got the start and played in 94% of the defensive snaps.


Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded two tackles in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints. Played 36 defensive snaps (47%).


Season Stats: 28 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.


Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Recorded 4 tackles and an interception in Hamilton's 38-26 win over the Montreal Alouttes.


Season Stats: 95 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded two catches for 20 yards in the Blue Bombers' 29-28 win over the Calgary Stampeders.


Season Stats: 33 catches, 361 yards, 4 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Didn't record any stats in the Blue Bombers' 29-28 win over Calgary.


Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks
