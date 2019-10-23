News More News
football

Gophers in the Pros: Week 7

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded just one catch for five yards in the Cardinals 27-21 win over the Giants. Played 32 snaps on offense (49%).


Season Stats: 8 catches, 103 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

The Browns had a bye week.


Season Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied three tackles in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos. Played 33 snaps (49%) on defense.


Season Stats: 44 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Accounted for 6 tackles in the Falcons' 37-10 loss to the Rams. Played 72 snaps (95%) on defense.


Season Stats: 63 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

Accounted for 8 tackles and a QB hit in Jets' 33-0 loss over the Patriots. Cashman got the start and played 74 snaps (90%) on defense.


Season Stats: 34 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded four tackles and a QB hit in the Cardinals' 27-21 win over the Giants. Played 64 defensive snaps (90%).


Season Stats: 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels was released by the Vikings last week.


Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Recorded 8 tackles in Hamilton's 33-12 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks.


Season Stats: 91 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded no catches in the Blue Bombers' 37-33 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.


Season Stats: 31 catches, 341 yards, 4 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Didn't record any stats in the Blue Bombers' 37-33 loss to Calgary.


Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks
