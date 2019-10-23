Gophers in the Pros: Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded just one catch for five yards in the Cardinals 27-21 win over the Giants. Played 32 snaps on offense (49%).
Season Stats: 8 catches, 103 yards, 1 TD
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
The Browns had a bye week.
Season Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied three tackles in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos. Played 33 snaps (49%) on defense.
Season Stats: 44 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Accounted for 6 tackles in the Falcons' 37-10 loss to the Rams. Played 72 snaps (95%) on defense.
Season Stats: 63 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
Accounted for 8 tackles and a QB hit in Jets' 33-0 loss over the Patriots. Cashman got the start and played 74 snaps (90%) on defense.
Season Stats: 34 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded four tackles and a QB hit in the Cardinals' 27-21 win over the Giants. Played 64 defensive snaps (90%).
Season Stats: 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels was released by the Vikings last week.
Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Recorded 8 tackles in Hamilton's 33-12 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks.
Season Stats: 91 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded no catches in the Blue Bombers' 37-33 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.
Season Stats: 31 catches, 341 yards, 4 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Didn't record any stats in the Blue Bombers' 37-33 loss to Calgary.
Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks