Gophers in the Pros: Week 13
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, last week.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
No recorded stats in the Cardinals 34-7 loss to the Rams. Played 18 snaps on offense.
Season Stats: 11 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.
Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied two tackles in the Chiefs' 40-9 win over the Raiders. Played 40 snaps (68%) on defense.
Season Stats: 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in the Falcons' 26-18 loss against the Saints. Played 46 snaps (94%) on defense
Season Stats: 99 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.
Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Brock returned to action after missing the last three games to tally eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
Season Stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Miami Dolphins
|
Returned two punt returns for no yards and played 11 special teams snaps for the Dolphins in their 37-31 loss to the Eagles
Season Stats: 11 punt returns, 49 yards - 4 kick returns, 66 yards - 111 all-purpose yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Had five tackles and one sack in Hamilton's 33-12 loss to Winnipeg in the 107th annual Grey Cup.
Season Stats: 108 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded three catches for 40 yards in Winnipeg's 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 107th annual Grey Cup.
Season Stats: 41 catches, 479 yards, 4 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded two tackles in Winnipeg's 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 107th annual Grey Cup.
Season Stats: 32 tackles, 2 sacks