Maxx Williams, TE - Arizona Cardinals No recorded stats in the Cardinals 34-7 loss to the Rams. Played 18 snaps on offense.

Season Stats: 11 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray, S - Cleveland Browns Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.

Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson, LB - Kansas City Chiefs Tallied two tackles in the Chiefs' 40-9 win over the Raiders. Played 40 snaps (68%) on defense.

Season Stats: 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell, LB - Atlanta Falcons Recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in the Falcons' 26-18 loss against the Saints. Played 46 snaps (94%) on defense

Season Stats: 99 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT

Blake Cashman, LB - New York Jets After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.

Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR

Tramaine Brock, CB - Arizona Cardinals Brock returned to action after missing the last three games to tally eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

Season Stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Miami Dolphins Returned two punt returns for no yards and played 11 special teams snaps for the Dolphins in their 37-31 loss to the Eagles

Season Stats: 11 punt returns, 49 yards - 4 kick returns, 66 yards - 111 all-purpose yards

Simoni Lawrence, LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL) Had five tackles and one sack in Hamilton's 33-12 loss to Winnipeg in the 107th annual Grey Cup.

Season Stats: 108 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 INT

Drew Wolitarsky, WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) Recorded three catches for 40 yards in Winnipeg's 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 107th annual Grey Cup.

Season Stats: 41 catches, 479 yards, 4 TD