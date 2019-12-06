News More News
football

Gophers in the Pros: Week 13

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, last week.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

No recorded stats in the Cardinals 34-7 loss to the Rams. Played 18 snaps on offense.


Season Stats: 11 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.


Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied two tackles in the Chiefs' 40-9 win over the Raiders. Played 40 snaps (68%) on defense.


Season Stats: 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in the Falcons' 26-18 loss against the Saints. Played 46 snaps (94%) on defense


Season Stats: 99 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.


Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Brock returned to action after missing the last three games to tally eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.


Season Stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Miami Dolphins

Returned two punt returns for no yards and played 11 special teams snaps for the Dolphins in their 37-31 loss to the Eagles


Season Stats: 11 punt returns, 49 yards - 4 kick returns, 66 yards - 111 all-purpose yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Had five tackles and one sack in Hamilton's 33-12 loss to Winnipeg in the 107th annual Grey Cup.


Season Stats: 108 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded three catches for 40 yards in Winnipeg's 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 107th annual Grey Cup.


Season Stats: 41 catches, 479 yards, 4 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded two tackles in Winnipeg's 33-12 win over Hamilton in the 107th annual Grey Cup.


Season Stats: 32 tackles, 2 sacks
