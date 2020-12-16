Gophers in the Pros: Week 14
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 26, Giants 7
Campbell recorded four tackles in 45% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 84 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit
This week: Eagles @ Cardinals, 3:05 pm Sunday
New York Giants
Cardinals 26, Giants 7
Coughlin recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 81% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection
This week: Browns @ Giants, 7:20 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14
Johnson recorded no targets in 6% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers @ Falcons, 12 pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 31, Lions 24
Martin recorded one tackle and one QB hit in 18% of defensive snaps and 28% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
This week: Panthers @ Packers, 7:15 pm Saturday
Houston Texans
Bears 36, Texans 7
Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded 11 tackles, two for loss and two QB hits.
Season stats: 63 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Texans @ Colts, 12 pm Sunday
Carolina Panthers
Broncos 32, Panthers 27
Smith gained 10 yards rushing on two carries, and 14 receiving yards on two catches in 24% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 20 carries, 70 yards, 3 catches, 16 yards
This week: Panthers @ Packers, 7:15 pm Saturday
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 26, Giants 7
Williams played in 65% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 29% of special teams snaps, and recorded two catches for 17 yards.
Season stats: 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: Eagles @ Cardinals, 3:05 pm Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27
Wilson missed week 14 with a knee injury and is questionable for week 15.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs @ Saints, 3:25 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied 12 tackles, one QB hit, and a forced fumble in 99% of defensive snaps and 14% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 3rd in pass rush grade at 85.7 and 4th in run defense at 83.9 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 81 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles
This week: Buccaneers @ Falcons, 12 pm Sunday
New York Jets
Seahawks 40, Jets 3
Cashman is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Jets @ Rams, 3:05 pm Sunday
