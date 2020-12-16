Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Carter Coughlin moves in on Kyler Murray on Sunday. (Photo: giants.com)

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 26, Giants 7 Campbell recorded four tackles in 45% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 84 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit This week: Eagles @ Cardinals, 3:05 pm Sunday

New York Giants Cardinals 26, Giants 7 Coughlin recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 81% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection This week: Browns @ Giants, 7:20 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14 Johnson recorded no targets in 6% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Falcons, 12 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers Packers 31, Lions 24 Martin recorded one tackle and one QB hit in 18% of defensive snaps and 28% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit This week: Panthers @ Packers, 7:15 pm Saturday

Houston Texans Bears 36, Texans 7 Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded 11 tackles, two for loss and two QB hits. Season stats: 63 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Texans @ Colts, 12 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers Broncos 32, Panthers 27 Smith gained 10 yards rushing on two carries, and 14 receiving yards on two catches in 24% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 20 carries, 70 yards, 3 catches, 16 yards This week: Panthers @ Packers, 7:15 pm Saturday

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 26, Giants 7 Williams played in 65% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 29% of special teams snaps, and recorded two catches for 17 yards. Season stats: 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Eagles @ Cardinals, 3:05 pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27 Wilson missed week 14 with a knee injury and is questionable for week 15. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Chiefs @ Saints, 3:25 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied 12 tackles, one QB hit, and a forced fumble in 99% of defensive snaps and 14% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 3rd in pass rush grade at 85.7 and 4th in run defense at 83.9 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 81 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles This week: Buccaneers @ Falcons, 12 pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)