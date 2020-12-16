 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 14 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week 14

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Carter Coughlin moves in on Kyler Murray on Sunday. (Photo: giants.com)
Carter Coughlin moves in on Kyler Murray on Sunday. (Photo: giants.com)

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 26, Giants 7

Campbell recorded four tackles in 45% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 84 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit

This week: Eagles @ Cardinals, 3:05 pm Sunday

New York Giants

Cardinals 26, Giants 7

Coughlin recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss in 81% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 13 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection

This week: Browns @ Giants, 7:20 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14

Johnson recorded no targets in 6% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Falcons, 12 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 31, Lions 24

Martin recorded one tackle and one QB hit in 18% of defensive snaps and 28% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

This week: Panthers @ Packers, 7:15 pm Saturday

Houston Texans

Bears 36, Texans 7

Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded 11 tackles, two for loss and two QB hits.

Season stats: 63 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Texans @ Colts, 12 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers

Broncos 32, Panthers 27

Smith gained 10 yards rushing on two carries, and 14 receiving yards on two catches in 24% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 20 carries, 70 yards, 3 catches, 16 yards

This week: Panthers @ Packers, 7:15 pm Saturday

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 26, Giants 7

Williams played in 65% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 29% of special teams snaps, and recorded two catches for 17 yards.

Season stats: 7 receptions, 60 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Eagles @ Cardinals, 3:05 pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27

Wilson missed week 14 with a knee injury and is questionable for week 15.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chiefs @ Saints, 3:25 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied 12 tackles, one QB hit, and a forced fumble in 99% of defensive snaps and 14% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 3rd in pass rush grade at 85.7 and 4th in run defense at 83.9 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 81 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles

This week: Buccaneers @ Falcons, 12 pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)
New York Jets

Seahawks 40, Jets 3

Cashman is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Jets @ Rams, 3:05 pm Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}