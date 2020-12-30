Gophers in the Pros: Week 16
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
49ers 20, Cardinals 12
Campbell recorded five tackles in 71% of defensive snaps.
Season stats: 92 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday
New York Giants
Ravens 27, Giants 13
Coughlin recorded no stats in 16% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection
This week: Cowboys @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 47, Lions 7
Johnson reeled in one catch for 35 yards in 32% of offensive snaps and 27% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 11 catches, 153 yards, 2 TD
This week: Falcons @ Buccaneers, 12 pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 40, Titans 14
Martin recorded one tackle in 24% of defensive snaps and 59% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
This week: Packers @ Bears, 3:25 pm Sunday
Houston Texans
Bengals 37, Texans 31
Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to week 16 and is uncertain for week 17.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
This week: Titans @ Texans, 3:25 pm Sunday
Carolina Panthers
Panthers 20, Washington 13
Smith gained 23 yards rushing on seven carries, and 15 receiving yards on two catches in 31% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 31 carries, 116 yards, 8 catches, 55 yards
This week: Saints @ Panthers, 3:25 pm Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
49ers 20, Cardinals 12
Williams was held out of week 16 action with an ankle injury and is uncertain for week 17.
Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 17, Falcons 14
Wilson has missed the last three games with a knee injury and is questionable for week 17.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 47, Lions 7
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied four tackles in 74% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 7th in pass rush grade at 83.0 and 3rd in run defense at 84.2 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 87 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 5 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles
This week: Falcons @ Buccaneers, 12 pm Sunday
Blake Cashman
New York Jets
Jets 23, Browns 16
Cashman is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Jets @ Patriots, 12 pm Sunday
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report