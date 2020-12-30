 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 16 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week 16

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. grabbing an interception versus the Raiders earlier this season. (Photo: tampabay.com)
Arizona Cardinals

49ers 20, Cardinals 12

Campbell recorded five tackles in 71% of defensive snaps.

Season stats: 92 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday

New York Giants

Ravens 27, Giants 13

Coughlin recorded no stats in 16% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection

This week: Cowboys @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 47, Lions 7

Johnson reeled in one catch for 35 yards in 32% of offensive snaps and 27% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 11 catches, 153 yards, 2 TD

This week: Falcons @ Buccaneers, 12 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 40, Titans 14

Martin recorded one tackle in 24% of defensive snaps and 59% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

This week: Packers @ Bears, 3:25 pm Sunday

Houston Texans

Bengals 37, Texans 31

Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to week 16 and is uncertain for week 17.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

This week: Titans @ Texans, 3:25 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers

Panthers 20, Washington 13

Smith gained 23 yards rushing on seven carries, and 15 receiving yards on two catches in 31% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 31 carries, 116 yards, 8 catches, 55 yards

This week: Saints @ Panthers, 3:25 pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

49ers 20, Cardinals 12

Williams was held out of week 16 action with an ankle injury and is uncertain for week 17.

Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 17, Falcons 14

Wilson has missed the last three games with a knee injury and is questionable for week 17.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 47, Lions 7

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied four tackles in 74% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 7th in pass rush grade at 83.0 and 3rd in run defense at 84.2 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 87 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 5 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles

This week: Falcons @ Buccaneers, 12 pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)
Blake Cashman

New York Jets

Jets 23, Browns 16

Cashman is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Jets @ Patriots, 12 pm Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}