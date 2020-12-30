Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. grabbing an interception versus the Raiders earlier this season. (Photo: tampabay.com)

Arizona Cardinals 49ers 20, Cardinals 12 Campbell recorded five tackles in 71% of defensive snaps. Season stats: 92 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit, 1 forced fumble This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday

New York Giants Ravens 27, Giants 13 Coughlin recorded no stats in 16% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection This week: Cowboys @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 47, Lions 7 Johnson reeled in one catch for 35 yards in 32% of offensive snaps and 27% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 11 catches, 153 yards, 2 TD This week: Falcons @ Buccaneers, 12 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers Packers 40, Titans 14 Martin recorded one tackle in 24% of defensive snaps and 59% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit This week: Packers @ Bears, 3:25 pm Sunday

Houston Texans Bengals 37, Texans 31 Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to week 16 and is uncertain for week 17. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble This week: Titans @ Texans, 3:25 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers Panthers 20, Washington 13 Smith gained 23 yards rushing on seven carries, and 15 receiving yards on two catches in 31% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 31 carries, 116 yards, 8 catches, 55 yards This week: Saints @ Panthers, 3:25 pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals 49ers 20, Cardinals 12 Williams was held out of week 16 action with an ankle injury and is uncertain for week 17. Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 17, Falcons 14 Wilson has missed the last three games with a knee injury and is questionable for week 17. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 47, Lions 7 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied four tackles in 74% of defensive snaps and 7% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 7th in pass rush grade at 83.0 and 3rd in run defense at 84.2 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 87 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 5 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles This week: Falcons @ Buccaneers, 12 pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)