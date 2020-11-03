Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. eyes the Giants on Monday Night Football. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 25, Giants 23 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied seven tackles and played in 100% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over the Giants. His 82.2 pass rush grade is rated fifth in the league by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 44 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Saints at Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 25, Giants 23 Johnson appeared in 50% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded two catches for 35 yards on two targets. Season stats: 9 catches, 107 yards, 2 TD This week: Saints at Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Houston Texans BYE WEEK Murray and the Texans were on their bye in week 8. Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Texans at Jaguars, 12 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 35, Jets 9 Wilson tallied seven tackles in Sunday's win over the Jets. Season stats: 52 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Panthers at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants Buccaneers 25, Giants 23 Coughlin played in 41% of the Giants' special teams snaps and 6% of the teams' defensive snaps recording one sack against the Buccaneers. Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit This week: Giants at Washington, 12 p.m. Sunday

Arizona Cardinals BYE WEEK Campbell and the Cardinals were on their bye in week 8. Season stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections This week: Dolphins at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Green Bay Packers Vikings 28, Packers 22 Martin recorded three tackles in the Packers' loss to the Vikings Sunday and is battling a knee injury heading into this week's matchup. Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL This week: Packers at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. Thursday

