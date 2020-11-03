 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 8 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week Eight

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. eyes the Giants on Monday Night Football. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied seven tackles and played in 100% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over the Giants. His 82.2 pass rush grade is rated fifth in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 44 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Saints at Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

Johnson appeared in 50% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded two catches for 35 yards on two targets.

Season stats: 9 catches, 107 yards, 2 TD

This week: Saints at Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Houston Texans

BYE WEEK

Murray and the Texans were on their bye in week 8.

Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Texans at Jaguars, 12 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 35, Jets 9

Wilson tallied seven tackles in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Season stats: 52 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Panthers at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

Coughlin played in 41% of the Giants' special teams snaps and 6% of the teams' defensive snaps recording one sack against the Buccaneers.

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

This week: Giants at Washington, 12 p.m. Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

BYE WEEK

Campbell and the Cardinals were on their bye in week 8.

Season stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections

This week: Dolphins at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Vikings 28, Packers 22

Martin recorded three tackles in the Packers' loss to the Vikings Sunday and is battling a knee injury heading into this week's matchup.

Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

This week: Packers at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. Thursday

NOTES:

*** Blake Cashman missed week 8 with a hamstring injury and is uncertain to play this week in the Jets' matchup against the Patriots.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

