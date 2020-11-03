Gophers in the Pros: Week Eight
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied seven tackles and played in 100% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over the Giants. His 82.2 pass rush grade is rated fifth in the league by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 44 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Saints at Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday
Johnson appeared in 50% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded two catches for 35 yards on two targets.
Season stats: 9 catches, 107 yards, 2 TD
This week: Saints at Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m. Sunday
Houston Texans
BYE WEEK
Murray and the Texans were on their bye in week 8.
Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Texans at Jaguars, 12 p.m. Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 35, Jets 9
Wilson tallied seven tackles in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Season stats: 52 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Panthers at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday
New York Giants
Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
Coughlin played in 41% of the Giants' special teams snaps and 6% of the teams' defensive snaps recording one sack against the Buccaneers.
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
This week: Giants at Washington, 12 p.m. Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
BYE WEEK
Campbell and the Cardinals were on their bye in week 8.
Season stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections
This week: Dolphins at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Vikings 28, Packers 22
Martin recorded three tackles in the Packers' loss to the Vikings Sunday and is battling a knee injury heading into this week's matchup.
Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
This week: Packers at 49ers, 7:20 p.m. Thursday
NOTES:
*** Blake Cashman missed week 8 with a hamstring injury and is uncertain to play this week in the Jets' matchup against the Patriots.
*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.
