Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Kamal Martin returned from IR in the Packers' win over the Texans Sunday. (Photo: packers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied two tackles, one interception, one pass break-up and played in 98% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over Las Vegas. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 18th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 87.7 pass rush grade is third in the league. Season stats: 37 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20 Johnson appeared in 40% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded two catches for four yards and a touchdown on two targets. Season stats: 7 catches, 72 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday

.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs



📺: #TBvsLV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app:

Houston Texans Packers 35, Texans 20 Murray had six tackles in the Texans' loss to the Packers. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps. Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Bye week

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 43, Broncos 16 Wilson tallied eight tackles in Sunday's win over the Broncos. Season stats: 45 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Jets at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants Eagles 22, Giants 21 Coughlin played in 46% of the Giants' special teams snaps and recorded no stats. This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34 Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday night's win over the Seahawks while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps. Season stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections This week: Bye week

Green Bay Packers Packers 35, Texans 20 Martin recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss in 8% of the Packers' defensive snaps and 5% of their special teams snaps. Season stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL This week: Vikings at Packers, 12 p.m. Sunday

Making his NFL debut, LB Kamal Martin was the #Packers highest graded player on defense (77.3).



Martin tallied (6) tackles and (3) stops. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mvjSLps4Y1 — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) October 26, 2020

Blake Cashman

New York Jets Bills 18, Jets 10 Cashman logged 13 special teams snaps, recording three tackles. Season stats: 5 tackles This week: Jets at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

