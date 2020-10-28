 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 7 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week Seven

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Kamal Martin returned from IR in the Packers' win over the Texans Sunday. (Photo: packers.com)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied two tackles, one interception, one pass break-up and played in 98% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over Las Vegas. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 18th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 87.7 pass rush grade is third in the league.

Season stats: 37 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Johnson appeared in 40% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded two catches for four yards and a touchdown on two targets.

Season stats: 7 catches, 72 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Houston Texans

Packers 35, Texans 20

Murray had six tackles in the Texans' loss to the Packers. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps.

Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Bye week

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 43, Broncos 16

Wilson tallied eight tackles in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Season stats: 45 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Jets at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants

Eagles 22, Giants 21

Coughlin played in 46% of the Giants' special teams snaps and recorded no stats.

This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34

Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday night's win over the Seahawks while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

Season stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections

This week: Bye week

Green Bay Packers

Packers 35, Texans 20

Martin recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss in 8% of the Packers' defensive snaps and 5% of their special teams snaps.

Season stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

This week: Vikings at Packers, 12 p.m. Sunday

Blake Cashman

New York Jets

Bills 18, Jets 10

Cashman logged 13 special teams snaps, recording three tackles.

Season stats: 5 tackles

This week: Jets at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

NOTES:

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

{{ article.author_name }}