Gophers in the Pros: Week Seven
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied two tackles, one interception, one pass break-up and played in 98% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over Las Vegas. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 18th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 87.7 pass rush grade is third in the league.
Season stats: 37 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday
An Antoine Winfield Jr. INT sets up the @Buccaneers TD.#GoBucs lead 38-20.— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020
📺: #TBvsLV on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/T0IVplklW2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20
Johnson appeared in 40% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded two catches for four yards and a touchdown on two targets.
Season stats: 7 catches, 72 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday
.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020
📺: #TBvsLV on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/1GARY3ikVs
Houston Texans
Packers 35, Texans 20
Murray had six tackles in the Texans' loss to the Packers. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps.
Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Bye week
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 43, Broncos 16
Wilson tallied eight tackles in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Season stats: 45 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Jets at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday
New York Giants
Eagles 22, Giants 21
Coughlin played in 46% of the Giants' special teams snaps and recorded no stats.
This week: Buccaneers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. Monday
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34
Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday night's win over the Seahawks while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.
Season stats: 57 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections
This week: Bye week
Green Bay Packers
Packers 35, Texans 20
Martin recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss in 8% of the Packers' defensive snaps and 5% of their special teams snaps.
Season stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL
This week: Vikings at Packers, 12 p.m. Sunday
Making his NFL debut, LB Kamal Martin was the #Packers highest graded player on defense (77.3).— PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) October 26, 2020
Martin tallied (6) tackles and (3) stops. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mvjSLps4Y1
Blake Cashman
New York Jets
Bills 18, Jets 10
Cashman logged 13 special teams snaps, recording three tackles.
Season stats: 5 tackles
This week: Jets at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday
NOTES:
*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report