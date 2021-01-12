 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Wild Card Weekend Recap
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 00:00:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers in the Pros: Wild Card Weekend

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tyler Johnson celebrates a playoff touchdown with teammate Leonard Fournette on Saturday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Tyler Johnson celebrates a playoff touchdown with teammate Leonard Fournette on Saturday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Washington 23

Johnson recorded no stats in 16% of offensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Saints, 5:40 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

FIRST ROUND BYE

Martin and the Packers were on a first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action.

Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

This week: Rams @ Packers, 3:35 pm Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs

FIRST ROUND BYE

Wilson and the Chiefs were on a first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action.

Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Browns @ Chiefs, 2:05 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Washington 23

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied six tackles, and two tackles for loss in 100% of defensive snaps and 13% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

This week: Buccaneers @ Saints, 5:40 pm Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}