Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tyler Johnson celebrates a playoff touchdown with teammate Leonard Fournette on Saturday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Washington 23 Johnson recorded no stats in 16% of offensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps. Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Saints, 5:40 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers FIRST ROUND BYE Martin and the Packers were on a first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action. Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit This week: Rams @ Packers, 3:35 pm Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs FIRST ROUND BYE Wilson and the Chiefs were on a first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action. Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Browns @ Chiefs, 2:05 pm Sunday