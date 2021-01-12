Gophers in the Pros: Wild Card Weekend
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Washington 23
Johnson recorded no stats in 16% of offensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers @ Saints, 5:40 pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
FIRST ROUND BYE
Martin and the Packers were on a first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action.
Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
This week: Rams @ Packers, 3:35 pm Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs
FIRST ROUND BYE
Wilson and the Chiefs were on a first round bye in the first week of NFL playoff action.
Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Browns @ Chiefs, 2:05 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Washington 23
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied six tackles, and two tackles for loss in 100% of defensive snaps and 13% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
This week: Buccaneers @ Saints, 5:40 pm Sunday
