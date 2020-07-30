D'Iberville (Miss.) cornerback Justin Walley released his Top 4 on Thursday afternoon via Twitter - the contenders include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, and Minnesota.

The three-star prospect picked up an offer from Minnesota back on July 9th and have made a big impression on Walley so far in his recruiting process.

"The coaches really stand out to me," Walley said of Minnesota. "They are great and Coach (P.J.) Fleck keeps a close relationship with all his players and recruits."