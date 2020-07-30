Gophers in Top 4 for DB target Justin Walley
D'Iberville (Miss.) cornerback Justin Walley released his Top 4 on Thursday afternoon via Twitter - the contenders include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, and Minnesota.
The three-star prospect picked up an offer from Minnesota back on July 9th and have made a big impression on Walley so far in his recruiting process.
"The coaches really stand out to me," Walley said of Minnesota. "They are great and Coach (P.J.) Fleck keeps a close relationship with all his players and recruits."
Baylor is also a program that is relatively new on the scene, extending an offer back on June 26th.
The hometown schools, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, have been recruiting the 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect since the beginning of the new year once their new coaching staffs were in place.
Walley tallied 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, had seven forced fumbles, and one interception during his junior season.
Blessed beyond measures🙏🏾— Justin Walley🃏 (@JustinWalley_) July 30, 2020
Top 4..... pic.twitter.com/wL7j4AWnl3