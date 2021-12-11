Gophers knockoff Michigan 75-65

Minnesota scored their biggest in the Ben Johnson era on Saturday night, knocking off the Michigan Wolverines on the road 75-65.

With Minnesota leading 55-50, a Jamison Battle nine-foot jumper ignited an 11-0 run by the Gophers to give them their largest lead of the game 66-50 with 6:22 remaining.

It was a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

After a sluggish first half, Battle was spectacular in the second-half to lead the Gophers with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Payton Willis had 17 points and four rebounds. Luke Loewe tallied 14 points and four rebounds while Elijah Stephens chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds.

Michigan (6-4, 1-1) was led by their big man Hunter Dickinson, who tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds while DeVante Jones had 14 points and three assists.

The victory pushes the Gophers' record to 8-1 on the season, 1-1 in the Big Ten.

For the Gophers, it was their first win in Ann Arbor since January 22nd, 2011 when they defeated the Wolverines 69-64.

Minnesota will be in action again on December 14th as they welcome Texas A&M Corpus Christi into Williams Arena, tipoff is set for 7 p.m.