Minnesota continues stacking talent in their 2024 recruiting class, their latest commitment comes from in-state cornerback Simon Seidl out of Maplewood (Minn.) Hill-Murray School.

The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect announced an offer from Minnesota earlier on Saturday via Twitter and didn't waste anytime taking advantage of the opportunity to play for the home state school.

Seidl had been communicating the most with new Gophers cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Nick Monroe throughout his recruiting process.

He also had an offer from Wyoming while the likes of Iowa State, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State were also expressing interest.

With Seidl's verbal pledge, Minnesota now has five commitments in their 2024 class. He joins quarterback Aaron Philo, running back Jaydon Wright, and linebackers Brady Pretzlaff and Mason Carrier.