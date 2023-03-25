The Minnesota Golden Gophers landed their second commitment of the day on Saturday, in the form of 2024 in-state defensive Jide Abasiri. The Prior Lake standout is the eighth commitment of the Gohpers' 2024 recruiting class and the first defensive lineman.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end is a potential steal for the Gophers as Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Adam Gorney put on Twitter shortly after his commitment.

Abaisiri announced his commitment following a visit to Minneapolis on Saturday, it was a return visit for him after visiting in January. Following that January visit, TGR caught up with Abasiri. It was also a visit in which he received an offer from the Gophers.

"This offer was huge for not just me and my family but also for my teammates," he said the time. "Being able to potentially play with Martin (Owusu) and Greg (Johnson) again is a blessing and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity."

During that January visit, he also began to establish a strong relationship with new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III. "Man he’s amazing," he said about DeLattiboudere. "His whole atmosphere personality and energy was just great and it made me feel like I was really appreciated and wanted."

Now, Abasiri will be playing on DeLattiboudere, a strong first commitment for the former Gophers standout.

As mentioned above, Abasiri is the eighth commitment in the Gophers 2024 recruiting class and the fourth on the defensive side of the ball joining linebackers Mason Carrier and Brady Pretzlaff as well as defensive back Simon Seidl.

