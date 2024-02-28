The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8) men's basketball team is coming off a disappointing 73-55 losing effort to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday but will look to bounce back on Wednesday afternoon against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5).



The Illini are coming off a 95-85 win over Iowa on Saturday and are 3-2 in their last five games suffering losses to Penn State and Michigan State while taking down Iowa, Maryland, and Michigan.

