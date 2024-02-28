Advertisement
Gophers look for late season upset over No. 13 Illinois

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8) men's basketball team is coming off a disappointing 73-55 losing effort to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday but will look to bounce back on Wednesday afternoon against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5).

The Illini are coming off a 95-85 win over Iowa on Saturday and are 3-2 in their last five games suffering losses to Penn State and Michigan State while taking down Iowa, Maryland, and Michigan.

The Illini this season have been very good at home in the State Farm Center, winning 14 of 16 match ups. Their home losses this season coming against Marquette and Maryland.

Notably, Wednesday night's matchup at the State Farm Center is expected to be a sellout, Illinois announced.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Feb. 28, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: State Fram Center (Champaign, IL)

TV/STREAM: BTN(Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, & Andy Katz)

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SPREAD: Illinois -11.5 .... 154.5 Over/Under

All-time, the Gophers have struggled against the Illini with a record of 66-120 including a 20-69 record in Champaign.

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

11.0

3.6

2.4

G

Elijah Hawkins

9.1

3.8

7.6

G

Mike Mitchell

10.5

2.6

2.9

F

Pharrel Payne

10.1

6.2

1.1

C/F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.6

1.9

Who is  Illinois's projected starting five?

Illinois Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ty Rodgers

6.6

5.3

2.3

G

Terrence Shannon Jr

21.6

4.3

2.3

G

Marcus Domask

15.3

4.7

3.4

F

Quincy Guerrier

10.3

6.9

0.2

F

Coleman Hawkins

13.0

6.0

2.8

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison
TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

77

67

81

71

Illinois

16

10

11

14

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate

Minnesota

54.0%

17.7%

31.5%

36.3

Illinois

53.5%

15.6%

36.3%

36.4

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW (MINNESOTA VS Illinois)
Minnesota STAT Illinois

17-10

OVERALL RECORD

20-7

8-8

CONFERENCE RECORD

11-5

6-3

QUAD 2 RECORD

5-2

75.9

SCORING OFFENSE

83.8

69.8

SCORING DEFENSE

72.0

6.1

SCORING MARGIN

11.8

47.0%

SHOOTING %

46.6%

42.9%

OPPONENT SHOOTING %

42.1%

35.5%

3P SHOOTING %

34.5%

68.8%

FT SHOOTING %

74.0%

36.3

REBOUNDS PER GAME

42.3

10.6

O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

13.1

2.7

REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

9.2

1.5

ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

1.2

