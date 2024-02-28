Gophers look for late season upset over No. 13 Illinois
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-10, 8-8) men's basketball team is coming off a disappointing 73-55 losing effort to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday but will look to bounce back on Wednesday afternoon against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5).
The Illini are coming off a 95-85 win over Iowa on Saturday and are 3-2 in their last five games suffering losses to Penn State and Michigan State while taking down Iowa, Maryland, and Michigan.
The Illini this season have been very good at home in the State Farm Center, winning 14 of 16 match ups. Their home losses this season coming against Marquette and Maryland.
Notably, Wednesday night's matchup at the State Farm Center is expected to be a sellout, Illinois announced.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Feb. 28, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: State Fram Center (Champaign, IL)
TV/STREAM: BTN(Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo, & Andy Katz)
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
SPREAD: Illinois -11.5 .... 154.5 Over/Under
All-time, the Gophers have struggled against the Illini with a record of 66-120 including a 20-69 record in Champaign.
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Cameron Christie
|
11.0
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
9.1
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
G
|
Mike Mitchell
|
10.5
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
F
|
Pharrel Payne
|
10.1
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
C/F
|
Dawson Garcia
|
17.7
|
6.6
|
1.9
Who is Illinois's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Ty Rodgers
|
6.6
|
5.3
|
2.3
|
G
|
Terrence Shannon Jr
|
21.6
|
4.3
|
2.3
|
G
|
Marcus Domask
|
15.3
|
4.7
|
3.4
|
F
|
Quincy Guerrier
|
10.3
|
6.9
|
0.2
|
F
|
Coleman Hawkins
|
13.0
|
6.0
|
2.8
Ranking Comparison
|TEAM
|NET
|KenPom
|BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
77
|
67
|
81
|
71
|
Illinois
|
16
|
10
|
11
|
14
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb%
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.0%
|
17.7%
|
31.5%
|
36.3
|
Illinois
|
53.5%
|
15.6%
|
36.3%
|
36.4
Statistical Overview
|Minnesota
|STAT
|Illinois
|
17-10
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
20-7
|
8-8
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
11-5
|
6-3
|
QUAD 2 RECORD
|
5-2
|
75.9
|
SCORING OFFENSE
|
83.8
|
69.8
|
SCORING DEFENSE
|
72.0
|
6.1
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
11.8
|
47.0%
|
SHOOTING %
|
46.6%
|
42.9%
|
OPPONENT SHOOTING %
|
42.1%
|
35.5%
|
3P SHOOTING %
|
34.5%
|
68.8%
|
FT SHOOTING %
|
74.0%
|
36.3
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
42.3
|
10.6
|
O-REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
13.1
|
2.7
|
REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME
|
9.2
|
1.5
|
ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.2
