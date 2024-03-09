Advertisement
Gophers look to cap off regular season with upset win of Northwestern

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

After a dissapointing senior day effort against Indiana on Wednesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10) will be looking to cap off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday night against the Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8).

Northwestern enters Saturday night's game as losers of their last two to Iowa (87-80) and Michigan State (53-49). Prior to the back-to-back losses, the Wildcats had won five of their last six.

The last time these two teams met was in early February, a 75-66 win in overtime for the Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

In that matchup, Dawson Garcia had 20 points while Elijah Hawkins recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. All five of the Gophers starters that night finished with double-digit scoring efforts.

The Gophers also kept Northwestern to just a 38.2% shooting percentage, one of the Wildcats' worst shooting nights of the season. Wildcats star forward Boo Buie had 20 points, seven assist, five rebounds, and four steals in the game while Ryan Langborg had 16 points. Brooks Barnhizers finished with a double-double of his own, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

WHEN: Mar. 9, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, IL)

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SPREAD: Northwestern -4.5 / 140.5 over/under


Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

11.0

3.6

2.4

G

Elijah Hawkins

9.1

3.8

7.6

G

Mike Mitchell

10.5

2.6

2.9

F

Pharrel Payne

10.1

6.2

1.1

C/F

Dawson Garcia

17.7

6.6

1.9

Who is Northwestern's projected starting five?

NORTHWESTERN'S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Brooks Barnhizer

14.3

7.3

2.6

G

Ryan Langborg

12.3

3.1

2.5

G

Mackenzie Mgbako

18.8

3.4

5.1

F

Nick Martinelli

8.9

4.1

1.0

F

Luke Hunger

3.6

1.6

0.4
Based off last game

Ranking Comparison

Ranking Comparison
TEAM NET KenPom BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

82

72

81

76

Northwestern

52

46

39

42

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb% FT Rate

Minnesota

54.2%

17.6%

31.4%

36.1

Northwestern

52.9%

13.7%

26.1%

30.0

Statistical Overview

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW (NORTHWESTERN VS MINNESOTA)
NORTHWESTERN STAT MINNESOTA

20-10

OVERALL RECORD

18-12

11-8

CONFERENCE RECORD

9-10

76.0

SCORING OFFENSE

73.6

69.1

SCORING DEFENSE

71.0

4.5

SCORING MARGIN

5.0

45.7%

SHOOTING %

47.1%

44.8%

OPPONENT SHOOTING %

44.0%

39.1%

3P SHOOTING %

35.6%

74.6%

FT SHOOTING %

69.5%

31.3

REBOUNDS PER GAME

35.6

8.6

O-REBOUNDS PER GAME

10.4

-2.1

REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME

2.4

1.7

ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO

1.5

