Gophers look to cap off regular season with upset win of Northwestern
After a dissapointing senior day effort against Indiana on Wednesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10) will be looking to cap off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday night against the Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8).
Northwestern enters Saturday night's game as losers of their last two to Iowa (87-80) and Michigan State (53-49). Prior to the back-to-back losses, the Wildcats had won five of their last six.
The last time these two teams met was in early February, a 75-66 win in overtime for the Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.
In that matchup, Dawson Garcia had 20 points while Elijah Hawkins recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. All five of the Gophers starters that night finished with double-digit scoring efforts.
The Gophers also kept Northwestern to just a 38.2% shooting percentage, one of the Wildcats' worst shooting nights of the season. Wildcats star forward Boo Buie had 20 points, seven assist, five rebounds, and four steals in the game while Ryan Langborg had 16 points. Brooks Barnhizers finished with a double-double of his own, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Mar. 9, 2024 - 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, IL)
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
SPREAD: Northwestern -4.5 / 140.5 over/under
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Cameron Christie
|
11.0
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
9.1
|
3.8
|
7.6
|
G
|
Mike Mitchell
|
10.5
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
F
|
Pharrel Payne
|
10.1
|
6.2
|
1.1
|
C/F
|
Dawson Garcia
|
17.7
|
6.6
|
1.9
Who is Northwestern's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Brooks Barnhizer
|
14.3
|
7.3
|
2.6
|
G
|
Ryan Langborg
|
12.3
|
3.1
|
2.5
|
G
|
Mackenzie Mgbako
|
18.8
|
3.4
|
5.1
|
F
|
Nick Martinelli
|
8.9
|
4.1
|
1.0
|
F
|
Luke Hunger
|
3.6
|
1.6
|
0.4
Ranking Comparison
|TEAM
|NET
|KenPom
|BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
82
|
72
|
81
|
76
|
Northwestern
|
52
|
46
|
39
|
42
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb%
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.2%
|
17.6%
|
31.4%
|
36.1
|
Northwestern
|
52.9%
|
13.7%
|
26.1%
|
30.0
Statistical Overview
|NORTHWESTERN
|STAT
|MINNESOTA
|
20-10
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
18-12
|
11-8
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
9-10
|
76.0
|
SCORING OFFENSE
|
73.6
|
69.1
|
SCORING DEFENSE
|
71.0
|
4.5
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
5.0
|
45.7%
|
SHOOTING %
|
47.1%
|
44.8%
|
OPPONENT SHOOTING %
|
44.0%
|
39.1%
|
3P SHOOTING %
|
35.6%
|
74.6%
|
FT SHOOTING %
|
69.5%
|
31.3
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
35.6
|
8.6
|
O-REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
10.4
|
-2.1
|
REBOUND MARGIN PER GAME
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
ASSIST TO TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.5
