Northwestern enters Saturday night's game as losers of their last two to Iowa (87-80) and Michigan State (53-49). Prior to the back-to-back losses, the Wildcats had won five of their last six.

After a dissapointing senior day effort against Indiana on Wednesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10) will be looking to cap off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday night against the Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8).

The last time these two teams met was in early February, a 75-66 win in overtime for the Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

In that matchup, Dawson Garcia had 20 points while Elijah Hawkins recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. All five of the Gophers starters that night finished with double-digit scoring efforts.

The Gophers also kept Northwestern to just a 38.2% shooting percentage, one of the Wildcats' worst shooting nights of the season. Wildcats star forward Boo Buie had 20 points, seven assist, five rebounds, and four steals in the game while Ryan Langborg had 16 points. Brooks Barnhizers finished with a double-double of his own, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds.