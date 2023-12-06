Gophers look to earn first conference win of the season against Nebraska
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1) return to Williams Arena on Wednesday night as they look to earn their first win in Big Ten play this season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0).
The Gohpers last time out fell short in a comeback against Ohio State, dropping their conference opener to the Buckeyes 84-74. Ben Johnson's program has last two of their last three games with a win against New Orleans in between.
For Nebraska, the Huskers picked up their first loss of the season on Sunday in a blowout loss to Creighton 89-60. The Huskers had quite easy first seven games of the season with their toughest opponents being Duquense and Oregon State.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: December 6, 2023 8:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Nebraska -1.5 / Total: 147.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G
|
5.4
|
1.8
|
5.0
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
7.8
|
5.4
|
4.0
|
F
|
5.9
|
1.1
|
3.5
|
F
|
8.8
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
F
|
20.5
|
2.4
|
8.1
Who is Nebraska's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Brice Williams
|
14.0
|
9.8
|
2.6
|
G
|
Kiesei Tominaga
|
15.5
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
F
|
Rienk Mast
|
14.0
|
9.8
|
2.6
|
F
|
Josiah Alllick
|
7.3
|
5.9
|
1.1
|
G
|
Jamarques Lawrence
|
5.1
|
4.0
|
3.1
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
113
|
127
|
129
|
Nebraska
|
61
|
67
|
65
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.5%
|
20.1%
|
35.8%
|
39.5%
|
Nebraska
|
51.2%
|
14.0%
|
33.6%
|
41.0%
Prediction: Minnesota 68 - Nebraska 65
If you take a look around the computer-based projections for this game as well as the spread, it's generally considered a toss-up game on Wednesday between the Huskers and Gophers. We feel similar on the game and while Nebraska is the favorite, we're going to lean towards the Gophers to grab conference win No. 1 of the season on Wednesday at Williams Arena. At home this season, the Gophers have played some very strong basketball but this will be a quite challenging matchup for them, comparable to their matchup against Missouri last month. Unlike that matchup, we have the Gophers coming out on top with a 68-65 win
