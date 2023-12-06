The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1) return to Williams Arena on Wednesday night as they look to earn their first win in Big Ten play this season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0).

The Gohpers last time out fell short in a comeback against Ohio State, dropping their conference opener to the Buckeyes 84-74. Ben Johnson's program has last two of their last three games with a win against New Orleans in between.

For Nebraska, the Huskers picked up their first loss of the season on Sunday in a blowout loss to Creighton 89-60. The Huskers had quite easy first seven games of the season with their toughest opponents being Duquense and Oregon State.



