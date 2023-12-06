Advertisement
Gophers look to earn first conference win of the season against Nebraska

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1) return to Williams Arena on Wednesday night as they look to earn their first win in Big Ten play this season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0).

The Gohpers last time out fell short in a comeback against Ohio State, dropping their conference opener to the Buckeyes 84-74. Ben Johnson's program has last two of their last three games with a win against New Orleans in between.

For Nebraska, the Huskers picked up their first loss of the season on Sunday in a blowout loss to Creighton 89-60. The Huskers had quite easy first seven games of the season with their toughest opponents being Duquense and Oregon State.


WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: December 6, 2023 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Nebraska -1.5 / Total: 147.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Position Player Points Assists Rebounds

G

Braeden Carrington

5.4

1.8

5.0

G

Elijah Hawkins

7.8

5.4

4.0

F

Isaiah Ihnen

5.9

1.1

3.5

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

8.8

0.8

2.5

F

Dawson Garcia

20.5

2.4

8.1

Who is Nebraska's projected starting five?  

 Ohio State Projected Starting Five
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Brice Williams

14.0

9.8

2.6

G

Kiesei Tominaga

15.5

2.5

0.8

F

Rienk Mast

14.0

9.8

2.6

F

Josiah Alllick

7.3

5.9

1.1

G

Jamarques Lawrence

5.1

4.0

3.1

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

113

127

129

Nebraska

61

67

65

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

54.5%

20.1%

35.8%

39.5%

Nebraska

51.2%

14.0%

33.6%

41.0%

Prediction: Minnesota 68 - Nebraska 65

If you take a look around the computer-based projections for this game as well as the spread, it's generally considered a toss-up game on Wednesday between the Huskers and Gophers. We feel similar on the game and while Nebraska is the favorite, we're going to lean towards the Gophers to grab conference win No. 1 of the season on Wednesday at Williams Arena. At home this season, the Gophers have played some very strong basketball but this will be a quite challenging matchup for them, comparable to their matchup against Missouri last month. Unlike that matchup, we have the Gophers coming out on top with a 68-65 win

============================

