Gophers look to start February with win over Northwestern

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

It's been a few days since we last saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers take the court, beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on January 27. On Saturday, the Gophers return to the court to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at home and are looking to start the month of February on the right foot.

Northwestern enters Saturday's game with a 15-6 overall record and 6-4 in conference play, vying for an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. The Gophers at 13-7 will look to strengthen their own postseason odds at 13-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD  

WHEN: Feb. 3, 2024 - 1:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)

SPREAD: Northwestern -1.5 / 138.5

Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?  

Minnesota Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebuonds Assists

G

Cameron Christie

10.5

3.5

2.2

F

Pharrel Payne

9.6

5.9

0.9

F

Dawson Garcia

17.5

7.1

2.0

F

Joshua Ola-Joseph

10.4

2.8

0.7

G

Mike Mitchell

10.3

2.7

2.9

Who is Northwestern's projected starting five?  

 Northwestern’s Projected Starting Five
Pos. Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Boo Buie

18.8

3.4

5.4

G

Brooks Barnhizer

14.7

6.3

2.9

G

Ty Berry

12.0

4.0

1.4

G

Ryan Langborg

11.5

3.1

2.5

C

Matthew Nicholson

5.2

3.8

1.8
Based off last game ..

Rankings Comparison

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI HASLAM

Minnesota

84

96

73

Northwestern

43

40

40

Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate

Minnesota

54.5%

18.3%

33.0%

34.7

Northwestern

55.1%

13.3%

25.0%

27.4

PREDICTION: Minnesota 72 - Northwestern 68 

============================

