It's been a few days since we last saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers take the court, beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on January 27. On Saturday, the Gophers return to the court to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at home and are looking to start the month of February on the right foot.

Northwestern enters Saturday's game with a 15-6 overall record and 6-4 in conference play, vying for an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. The Gophers at 13-7 will look to strengthen their own postseason odds at 13-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.