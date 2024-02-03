Gophers look to start February with win over Northwestern
It's been a few days since we last saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers take the court, beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on January 27. On Saturday, the Gophers return to the court to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at home and are looking to start the month of February on the right foot.
Northwestern enters Saturday's game with a 15-6 overall record and 6-4 in conference play, vying for an opportunity to make the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. The Gophers at 13-7 will look to strengthen their own postseason odds at 13-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: Feb. 3, 2024 - 1:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, MN
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Northwestern -1.5 / 138.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|
G
|
10.5
|
3.5
|
2.2
|
F
|
9.6
|
5.9
|
0.9
|
F
|
17.5
|
7.1
|
2.0
|
F
|
10.4
|
2.8
|
0.7
|
G
|
10.3
|
2.7
|
2.9
Who is Northwestern's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
18.8
|
3.4
|
5.4
|
G
|
14.7
|
6.3
|
2.9
|
G
|
12.0
|
4.0
|
1.4
|
G
|
11.5
|
3.1
|
2.5
|
C
|
5.2
|
3.8
|
1.8
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
84
|
96
|
73
|
Northwestern
|
43
|
40
|
40
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.5%
|
18.3%
|
33.0%
|
34.7
|
Northwestern
|
55.1%
|
13.3%
|
25.0%
|
27.4
PREDICTION: Minnesota 72 - Northwestern 68
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.