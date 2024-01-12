Mike Woodson's program may boast an 11-5 record coming into Friday evening but are losers of four of their last five against power programs including losing two of their last three with losses to Nebraska and Rutgers. The

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are winners of sevens straight and hope to make that nine straight on Friday evening when they take on a struggling Indiana Hoosiers team in Bloomington.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers won their seventh straight game last time out against Maryland at home 65-62. The Gophers kept Maryland to just a 38% shooting percentage including 4-of-12 from three-point range. They also forced 17 turnovers in the win. Offensively, four different Golden Gophers finished with double-digit scoring efforts.

-> Last Five: 65-62 win vs Maryland, 73-71 win at Michigan, 80-62 win vs Maine, 80-63 win vs Ball State, 101-65 win vs IUPUI

Indiana: The Hoosiers offense struggled in their last game against Rutgers on Tuesday, scoring just 57 points in the loss. The Hoosiers shot 39.7% from the field but struggled from three-point range, hitting just 7-of-26 attempts. The Hoosiers have struggled mightily at three-point shooting this season, hitting just 33.2% of their attempts for the season. Their five-made three-pointers per game ranks 346th nationally.

-> Last Five: 66-57 loss at Rutgers, 71-65 win vs Ohio State, 86-70 loss at Nebraska, 100-87 win over Kennesaw State, 83-66 win vs North Alabama