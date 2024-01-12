Gophers look to stay hot against struggling Indiana team
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are winners of sevens straight and hope to make that nine straight on Friday evening when they take on a struggling Indiana Hoosiers team in Bloomington.
Mike Woodson's program may boast an 11-5 record coming into Friday evening but are losers of four of their last five against power programs including losing two of their last three with losses to Nebraska and Rutgers. The
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: January 12, 2024, 5:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) -- Bloomington, IN
TV/STREAM: FS1
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -3.5 / Total: 146.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
10.6
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
8.7
|
3.6
|
7.7
|
F
|
16.7
|
7.6
|
2.2
|
F
|
10.7
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
G
|
11.1
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
Who is Indiana's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
10.3
|
2.1
|
3.8
|
G
|
9.2
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
F
|
9.6
|
3.9
|
1.6
|
F
|
16.3
|
5.8
|
3.1
|
C
|
14.7
|
9.3
|
1.7
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
78
|
95
|
59
|
Indiana
|
92
|
99
|
103
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
56.0%
|
17.9%
|
34.4%
|
32.7
|
Indiana
|
52.9%
|
17.8%
|
27.2%
|
42.6
LAST TIME OUT
Minnesota: The Golden Gophers won their seventh straight game last time out against Maryland at home 65-62. The Gophers kept Maryland to just a 38% shooting percentage including 4-of-12 from three-point range. They also forced 17 turnovers in the win. Offensively, four different Golden Gophers finished with double-digit scoring efforts.
-> Last Five: 65-62 win vs Maryland, 73-71 win at Michigan, 80-62 win vs Maine, 80-63 win vs Ball State, 101-65 win vs IUPUI
Indiana: The Hoosiers offense struggled in their last game against Rutgers on Tuesday, scoring just 57 points in the loss. The Hoosiers shot 39.7% from the field but struggled from three-point range, hitting just 7-of-26 attempts. The Hoosiers have struggled mightily at three-point shooting this season, hitting just 33.2% of their attempts for the season. Their five-made three-pointers per game ranks 346th nationally.
-> Last Five: 66-57 loss at Rutgers, 71-65 win vs Ohio State, 86-70 loss at Nebraska, 100-87 win over Kennesaw State, 83-66 win vs North Alabama
PREDICTION: Minnesota 74 - Indiana 70
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.