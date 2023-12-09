Gophers look to win second straight with matchup against FGCU
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 1-1) return to Williams Arena on Wednesday night as they look to earn their first win in Big Ten play this season against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7, 0-0)
The Gophers last time out defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-65 using a 52-point second half to erase a huge halftime deficit and earn their first conference win of the season. The Gophers will now look to pick up their second straight win as they enter a portion of their schedule which could allow them to garner quite a bit of momentum heading into 2024.
Throughout the rest of the month, the Gophers will face FGC, IUPUI, Ball State, and Maine.
Florida Gulf Coast enters the game winners of 2 of their last three but one of those wins was against a non-Division I opponent in New College of Florida. Their only other wins came against Ave Maria, another non-Division I opponent, and FIU who owns a 3-7 record as well.
Notably, Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia will be out for Saturday's matchup after leaving the Gophers win over Nebraska with a left leg injury, with a manageable schedule going forward, it could be a while till Garcia sees the court again.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: December 9, 2023, 11:00 a.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -9.5 / Total: 141.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G
|
5.4
|
1.8
|
5.0
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
7.8
|
5.4
|
4.0
|
F
|
5.9
|
1.1
|
3.5
|
F
|
8.8
|
0.8
|
2.5
|
F
|
9.8
|
1.0
|
4.5
Who is Florida Gulf Coast's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Zach Anderson
|
11.4
|
4.9
|
1.4
|
G
|
3.8
|
2.1
|
2.2
|
F
|
9.1
|
0.9
|
2.9
|
F
|
Keeshawn Kellman
|
12.5
|
0.5
|
7.1
|
G
|
4.5
|
3.3
|
2.9
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
100
|
115
|
102
|
FGCU
|
241
|
167
|
228
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
54.5%
|
20.4%
|
36.0%
|
41.1%
|
FGCU
|
48.1%
|
19.4%
|
33.2%
|
30.8%
Prediction: Minnesota 78 - Florida Gulf Coast 64
Minnesota even without Dawson Garcia is the much better team entering Saturday's late morning tipoff. This Florida Gulf Coast program has struggled against the majority of its opponents this season and has just won over a Division I opponent this season. This is a game that the Gophers should run away within the second half.
