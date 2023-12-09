The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 1-1) return to Williams Arena on Wednesday night as they look to earn their first win in Big Ten play this season against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7, 0-0)

The Gophers last time out defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-65 using a 52-point second half to erase a huge halftime deficit and earn their first conference win of the season. The Gophers will now look to pick up their second straight win as they enter a portion of their schedule which could allow them to garner quite a bit of momentum heading into 2024.

Throughout the rest of the month, the Gophers will face FGC, IUPUI, Ball State, and Maine.

Florida Gulf Coast enters the game winners of 2 of their last three but one of those wins was against a non-Division I opponent in New College of Florida. Their only other wins came against Ave Maria, another non-Division I opponent, and FIU who owns a 3-7 record as well.

Notably, Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia will be out for Saturday's matchup after leaving the Gophers win over Nebraska with a left leg injury, with a manageable schedule going forward, it could be a while till Garcia sees the court again.