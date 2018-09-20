The University of Minnesota football team mourns the loss of former offensive tackle Nick Connelly. The Red Wing, Minn., native succumbed to Burkitt's lymphoma, which is a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Connelly, 22, passed away on Sept. 19, 2018. His father announced the news on Twitter.

Connelly was a member of the Gophers from 2015-17. He redshirted in 2015, but then played in 14 career games over the next two seasons. He started the first five games at tackle for Minnesota last season before injuries forced him to retire.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Nick Connelly," said Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. "He was an amazing young man who took exceptional pride in playing for his hometown Gophers and loved wearing the maroon and gold. Nick's family and friends are in our thoughts and we will honor him this Saturday at Maryland."

Minnesota plays at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Maryland and the Gophers will wear a helmet sticker and wristbands to honor Connelly.