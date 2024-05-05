It's been a busy last few days for the Minnesota Golden Gophers' coaching staff that is on the road evaluating talent in person. Over the last few days, they've offered numerous 2026 prospects including a pair of West Coast quarterbacks.

Reynolds had a strong sophomore season last season, passing for 1,808 yards and 11 touchdowns. A dual-threat quarterback, he also picked up over 600 rushing yards on the season while adding an additional 17 touchdowns.

Reynolds continues to grow an impressive offer sheet that now includes Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The Gophers were also in California recently and became the third offer for Ventura native Derek Garcia who also has offers from Arkansas and UNLV.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback threw for 948 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for Ventura in 11 games, completing 74-of-129 passing attempts. He also had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.





