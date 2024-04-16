Gophers OL De'Eric Mister enters transfer portal
Since the opening of the transfer portal window on Tuesday morning, a third Minnesota Golden Gopher has entered the portal. Rising redshirt freshman offensive lineman De'Eric Mister has become the latest Gopher to do so, joining fellow scholarship athletes OL Cade McConnell and CB Tariq Watson.
"Very grateful for my time here at the University of Minnesota," Mister said in a post on X. "I appreciate all the coaches ,and teammates for everything this past year, but after discussing with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left."
Mister was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, choosing the Gophers over offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois State, and Kentucky. In his lone season with the program, Mister did not appear in any games for the Gophers.
