Gophers on Tape: High-low conflict with Bateman & Morgan
Northwestern tried everything in increasingly desperate attempts to slow the receiving talent of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Yet stopping guys like Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson is no easy tas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news