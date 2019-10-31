News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 22:34:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Gophers on Tape: Rodney Smith and Inside Zone

Matty Brown
The Gopher Report

It’s fitting on the day in which Minnesota went 8-0, they did it in the fashion they have done all season: pummeling teams on the ground. The Gophers ran for 321 yards and dominated the time of pos...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}