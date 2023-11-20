The Gophers have lost each of their last three games and are now in danger of missing a bowl game in a full season for the first time since P.J. Fleck's first year with the program in 2017.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6, 3-5) will look to cap their 2023 season off with a win on Saturday afternoon against the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5, 4-4), hoping to keep Paul Bunyan's Axe in the Biermann Athletic Building.

Wisconsin is looking to finish their first season under head coach Luke Fickell on a high note. After starting the season 4-1, the Badgers lost four of five games before picking up a 24-17 win over Nebraska this past weekend.

Entering game week, Vegas doesn't love the Gophers' chances of finding win No. 6 on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium with the Badgers opening as a slight 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is set at 41.5 points.

All-time the series between the Gophers and Badgers is tied at 62-62-8 with the Gophers winning three of the last five including each of the last two games. Wisconsin prior to the recent success for the Gophers was dominant for much of the 2000s, winning 14 straight from 2004 through 2017.

Against the spread this season, the Gophers are tied for dead last in the Big Ten at 3-8. Wisconsin is slightly better, posting a 4-6-1 record against the spread. When it comes to over/under, the over has hit a combined nine times in 22 games this season between the two programs.