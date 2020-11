On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten released it's conference basketball schedule that features a 20-game slate.

Minnesota opens league play on December 15th at Illinois, then will have home tilts with Iowa (Dec. 25th) and Michigan State (Dec. 28th) before finishing the month of December on the road at Wisconsin on the 31st.

Single-play opponents include the previously mentioned Michigan State (home), Ohio State (home), Indiana (away), Northwestern (home), and Penn State (away).

The full conference schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Minnesota at Illinois

Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Iowa at Minnesota

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

Michigan State at Minnesota

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Ohio State at Minnesota

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020

Minnesota at Michigan

Sun/Mon, Jan. 10 or 11, 2020

Minnesota at Iowa

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020

Michigan at Minnesota

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2020

Minnesota at Nebraska

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020

Maryland at Minnesota

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2020

Minnesota at Purdue

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2020

Minnesota at Rutgers

Sat/Sun, Feb. 7 or 8, 2020

Nebraska at Minnesota

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2020

Purdue at Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2020

Minnesota at Maryland

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2020

Minnesota at Indiana

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2020

Illinois at Minnesota

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2020

Northwestern at Minnesota

Wednesday, March 3, 2020

Minnesota at Penn State

Sat/Sun, March 6 or 7, 2020

Rutgers at Minnesota