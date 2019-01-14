The University of Minnesota athletics department held its highest semester and cumulative grade point average in school history. With over 700 student-athletes the Golden Gophers recorded a 3.28 fall semester GPA. It betters the previous best of 3.24, set in the spring of 2017. Minnesota also added a cumulative 3.25 GPA, another department best.

Last semester, the Golden Gophers had 13 programs improve their GPA from the previous term. Four teams posted their highest semester GPA this past fall: football (3.20), men's hockey (3.41), softball (3.54) and women's swimming and diving (3.49). The Gophers also had four programs add their best cumulative GPA: football (3.11), men's gymnastics (3.35), men's hockey (3.22) and softball (3.48).

The Golden Gophers had 37 student-athletes with 4.0 GPA semesters, while 264 individuals posted a 3.5 or higher GPA this fall. There are currently 13 student-athletes who hold a cumulative 4.0 GPA, while 205 sit at a 3.50 GPA or higher.

"I'd like to commend the dedication from our student-athletes and thank the administration and coaches for their support in achieving this great academic accomplishment," Lindahl Academic Center Director JT Bruett said. "The impact Athletes Village has had is tremendous. By tripling our learning center areas, our student-athletes now have a much-needed space to continue their academic success."

The University of Minnesota resumes classes Jan. 22.