Gophers receive commitment from in-state 2022 forward Pharrel Payne

Minnesota basketball has received its second Class of 2022 commitment as in-state forward Pharrel Payne has pledged to play for the Gophers after taking an official visit over the weekend.

A 6-foot-9, 230-pound power forward out of Park High School in Cottage Grove, Payne received his offer from Minnesota back on June 18 and took an unofficial visit to campus on July 2.

Alongside Minnesota, Payne held scholarship offers from Loyola Chicago, UCSB, Drake, Appalachian State, Saint Louis and Texas A&M, but has ultimately decided to remain close to home and play for the Gophers.

The Gopher Report recently caught up with Payne to discuss his unofficial visit, and he said: "The visit was good. One thing that I liked was how much energy there was at practice; Coach (Dave) Thorson brings a lot energy at practice. The main thing that stood out was their facilities."

Payne joins another in-state prospect – Brooklyn Park shooting guard Braeden Carrington – in the Gophers' 2022 recruiting class.