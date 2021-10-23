Gophers run rough shot over Maryland, 31-16

Try as they might, Maryland couldn't stop Minnesota's run game and the Gophers used their ground-and-pound attack to rout the Terrapins on Saturday, 34-16. With the win, Minnesota improves to 5-2 overall on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Gopher Report provides a quarter-by-quarter recap of Saturday's win below.

Ky Thomas led Minnesota in rushing during Saturday's win over Maryland (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn)

End of 1st Quarter: Minnesota 3, Maryland 3

Coney Durr forces and recovers a fumble on a scramble by Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to set the Gophers up at the Terps 49-yard line. However, Minnesota couldn't cash in after Matthew Tricket missed a 50-yard field goal attempt. Terps strike first at the 8:28 mark after a Joseph Petrino 47-yard field goal make. Maryland had the ball at the Minnesota 11-yard line, however, an offensive pass interference call against running back Tayon Fleet-Davis on 3rd-and-8 knocked the Terps back, settling for a field goal. Gophers get on the board at the 3:41 mark after a successful 37-yard field goal from Trickett. Michael Brown-Stephens had a bad drop for the Gophers on a short pass attempt on 3rd-and-8, looked like the edge was sealed and plenty of room to pick up the first down if the catch was made. Gophers running back Ky Thomas scampers for a 38-yard gain as the first quarter ends - three carries for 48 yards in the first 15 minutes for the redshirt freshman. Minnesota set up at the Maryland 26-yard line to start the second quarter.

End of 2nd Quarter: Minnesota 17, Maryland 10

Mar'Keise Irving bursts for a 21-yard run to start the second quarter to set the Gophers up at the five-yard line. Quarterback Cole Kramer would punch it in on a two-yard run up the middle to give the Gophers a 10-3 lead at the 13:48 mark. Another methodical drive by Minnesota, 5 plays for 68 yards, that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run by Ky Thomas to extend the Gophers lead to 17-3 with 8:20 remaining in the quarter. Maryland's Tayon Fleet-Davis scores on a 13-yard run to close the gap for the Terrapins with 4:05 remaining until halftime. Terps scoring drive went 8 plays, 75 yards with the big play being Tagovailoa hooking up with Marcus Fleming over the middle of the field for a 43-yard gain. Minnesota still leading 17-10. Gophers' coaching staff refuse to take a shot toward the end zone inside the Maryland 20-yard line with under a minute remaining. Matthew Trickett's 38-yard field goal attempt is blocked by Maryland's Ahmad McCullough and could have easily been picked up and returned for a score. Fortunately for the Gophers, it wasn't. Minnesota went into the locker room with a 17-10 lead and chorus of boos from the fans for their ultra-conservative play-calling to end the half which resulted in no points and a near disaster on the field goal block.

End of 3rd Quarter: Minnesota 31, Maryland 10

Tanner Morgan hits Michael Brown-Stephens over the middle of the field, who then scampers down the sideline for a 35-yard gain to set Minnesota up at the four-yard line. Bryce Williams would punch it in from two-yards out two plays later to extend the Gophers lead to 24-10 with 9:48 remaining. Minnesota couldn't ask for a better response (9 play, 71 yards) for their opening drive of the second half considering how the second quarter ended. Terrapins go for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 34-yard line with 7:29 remaining, but Tagovailoa's pass falls incomplete to Chigoziem Okonkwo. Gophers' offense takes over with excellent field position and they cash-in with a Mar'Keise Irving 9-yard rushing touchdown. Minnesota with the juice, now up 31-10 with 5:31 remaining.

End of 4th Quarter: Minnesota 34, Maryland 16

Gophers put together a methodical 13-play, 55-yard drive that concluded when Matthew Trickett nailed a 43-yard field goal to put Minnesota up 34-10 with 8:58 remaining. Maryland added a late touchdown, a 17-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Marcus Fleming with 1:31 remaining to cut Minnesota's lead to 34-16. Chris Autman-Bell recovered Maryland's onside kick attempt and the Gophers ran the clock out to secure the win. Minnesota's rushing attack was the storyline for this game. In total, the Gophers tallied 326 yards on the day. Ky Thomas (139) and Mar'Keise Irving (105) both went for over 100 yards while Bryce Williams added 48 yards.

Minnesota Stats Leaders Player Stats Passing Tanner Morgan 8-12, 125 yards Rushing Ky Thomas 21 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD Receiving Chris Autman-Bell 4 catches, 35 yards Defense Jack Gibbens 10 tackles, 1 TFL

Maryland Stats Leaders Column 2 Column 3 Passing Taulia Tagovailoa 17-27, 189 yards, 1 TD Rushing Challen Faamatau 7 carries, 37 yards Receiving Marcus Fleming 5 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD Defense Nick Cross 13 tackles

Offensive MVP:

The young guns showed up for Minnesota's rushing attack on Saturday with redshirt freshman Ky Thomas getting the bulk of the carries (21) and making the most of those opportunities, tallying 139 yards and one touchdown while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Defensive MVP: