The Minnesota Golden Gophers Men's Hockey team will be playing for a national championship on Saturday night. On Thursday, the Gophers defeated the Boston University Terriers 6-2 in the Men's Frozen Four semifinals.

Luke Mittelstadt and Logan Cooley would be the heroes on Thursday night, completely dominating the final 20 minutes, both recording a pair of goals. Justen Close would bounce back from an early goal given up to save 30 of 32 shots in the game. Aaron Huglen also had a pair of assists in the win.

It would be Boston who opened up the scoring in the first period on Thursday night when Sam Stevens beat Cluse on a rebound to put the Terriers up 1-0 with 9:22 remaining in the first period. The Gophers, however, would bounce back from the early deficit by scoring two goals in a 50-second timespan, Mike Koster would tie the game up on a snapshot from the right circle while on the powerplay at 4:51 in the first period. Rhett Pitlick just 50 seconds later , once again on the powerplay, made a 2-1 game after a fantastic between the legs, pass from Aaron Huglen in front of the net, allowing Pitlick to bang it home.

The Terriers would tie it back up in the second period when forward Jay O'Brien on the powerplay made it a 2-2 game. That would be the only goal of the second period.

In the third period, it would be all Gophers with four goals on 12 shots while Close kept the Gophers' net on lockdown with 14 saves. Luke Midttelstadt would put the Gophers back in the lead for good just a minute and 40 seconds into the third period before adding his second goal just under two minutes later. Logan Cooley would add in his two goals in the final three minutes of the game, both empty net goals.

With the 6-2 win, the Gophers will face the winner of Quinnipiac and Michigan on Saturday night in the national championship game.



