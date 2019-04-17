University of Minnesota head men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino announced Wednesday the addition of Sam Freeman, a 6-10 center from Dallas, Texas. Freeman, who is a senior at Northwest High School, will join the Gophers next season after signing his National Letter of Intent.

“We are excited about the addition of Sam Freeman to our basketball program,” said Pitino. “We identified his potential early in the recruiting process and feel like he’s going to be a terrific basketball player. Sam is a phenomenal rebounder and has the ability to score in a variety of ways.”

Freeman recently finished his senior season at Northwest, where he averaged 13.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. His Texans team finished 30-8 and earned the 5A district title. Freeman was an All-District and All-Region 1 selection, as well as a third team All-Area selection by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to ESPN.com, Freeman ranks as the No. 18 prospect in the class of 2019 from the state of Texas, and he is rated a three-star prospect by several publications.

“Sam is a wonderful kid and comes from a great family,” Pitino added. “He will be a terrific Golden Gopher. I can’t wait to get him on campus and get to work. His future is very bright!”

He will join fellow incoming freshman signee Tre’ Williams (Dallas, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) on next year’s roster, along with fellow newcomers Marcus Carr (Toronto, Ontario/Montverde Academy) and Payton Willis (Fayetteville, Ark./Fayetteville), who redshirted the 2018-19 season after transferring from Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, respectively.