Gophers Snap Losing Streak vs Penn State

Minnesota snapped their losing streak by holding off Penn State at home 76-70. The victory saw some surprising performances from the Gophers, and it's a performance that this team can hope to build off of moving forward in the season. Here are three takeaways from the game!

Eric Curry had a big game for the Gophers in Saturday's win (Photo: Wesley Dean/Minnesota Athletics)

Super Seniors Step Up

Last night was a big game for two of the most experienced players in the Big Ten, as Eric Curry and Payton Willis both stepped up! For Eric Curry it was the best scoring performance of his career, as he put in a career high 22 points, even knocking down a three on the way. Facing off against a strong and physical big inside, Curry started stepping out and was consistently knocking down the mid-range jumper. Willis on the other hand was facilitating at a high level once again. He reached 10 assists early in the second half, and after that started getting his own looks. Willis does such a good job of attacking under control. He has the ability to dribble into a post up, taking two dribbles with his right and then half-spinning into the paint for an easy shot from 3-5 feet. Those type of high percentage looks allowed him to compliment Curry's 22 points with 18 of his own.

Ball Security Is Key

In some of the close Gopher losses this year, too many turnovers were a major factor in the loss. Minnesota is a good defensive team in half-court, but were giving up too many transition points in some of those games. Last night, Minnesota only turned the ball over three times, which therefore limited Penn State to just 3 fast break points. The lack of turnovers also leads to more attempts for Minnesota, and keeps the game at a slower pace that favors Minnesota's lack of depth. Since Minnesota wasn't needing to sprint back and forth as much, guys had fresh legs in the second half to sit and defend, while also being able to elevate into their shots.

The Gophers Were Having Fun!

Obviously it helps to be in the lead, but last night it just seemed like Minnesota was having more fun on the floor, even with the highly competitive, close game. Guys were fired up on the floor and on the bench, and whenever someone would make a big play you could just sense the energy on the floor from this Minnesota team. That's something that has been missing over the last few weeks as this team has been struggling to win some tough games. When you see smiles on players' faces and the bench getting heavily involved in the game, that helps players on the floor perform better, and ultimately come away with a in last night.

Key Players For Minnesota

Eric Curry- 22 points Payton Willis- 18 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists EJ Stephens- 13 points, 3 assists

Key Players For Penn State