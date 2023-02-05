It was another tough night for Ben Johnson's program on Saturday night. The Gophers, coming off a 90-55 loss to Rutgers on Wednesday night were looking to find any resemblance of positive momentum to use going forward.

That positive momentum wasn't found on Saturday evening, instead all momentum continues to go against the Gophers. on Saturday, the Gophers were dominated wire to wire by the Maryland Terrapins to the tune of 81-46.

A second-straight, 35-point defeat for the Gophers and a third-straight loss by 20 or more points. A simply terrible stretch of basketball being played by the program over the last few weeks.



FOUR FACTORS STAT MARYLAND MINNESOTA eFG% 59.5%

36.8% TOV% 6.9% 23.6% ORB% 28.6% 19.2% FT/FGA 9.5%

46.7% ORtg 130.6 74.2 Pace 62.3 62.3

Pharrel Payne with a strong performance..

Let's start with some good news, freshman forward Pharrel Payne had one of his best nights, scoring 14 points with six rebounds and two assists. He also had three blocks on the night. It was a good night from the floor for Payne, shooting 4-for-5 from the floor while also making 6-of-10 shots from the free throw line.

One game after Joshua Ola-Joseph had one of his best nights, the strong performance from Payne is another bright spot for the Gophers. It's been a very tough year for Ben Johnson's team but Ola-Joseph and Payne are appearing to be two players the program can build around for the next three years.



Where is the defense?