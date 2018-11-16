The University of Minnesota will dedicate and name the TCF Bank Stadium press box for Sid Hartman on November 17. A legendary Twin Cities sports media personality often known simply as "Sid" throughout Minnesota, Hartman has spent much of his life offering insight and opinions about every Gopher player, coach and team to countless readers and listeners.

Hartman began covering the Gophers for the Minneapolis Times in 1944 and has covered the University for more than 70 years. His first article for the Minnesota Tribune was published on May 19, 1948. Appropriately, it detailed the Gophers' upcoming spring game at Memorial Stadium and the team's Hall of Fame coach, Bernie Bierman.

"This is a befitting honor for Sid Hartman," said University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler, who recently told Hartman of the recognition with Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. "Sid has passionately and fairly covered the Gophers his entire Hall of Fame career. Generations of Minnesotans have relied on him for dedicated coverage of the Maroon and Gold and it is an honor to name the press box at TCF Bank Stadium after him."

Whether penning a column for Minneapolis newspapers or sharing his thoughts over the air on WCCO Radio, countless Gopher coaches, student-athletes and staff have found themselves on the other end of Hartman's microphone. Almost all of them became one of Hartman's many close personal friends.

The Sid Hartman Press Box is a tribute to his work, his life and his legacy.