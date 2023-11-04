Gophers unable to hold onto late lead in 27-26 loss to Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the Minnesota Golden Gohpers on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, downing the Gophrs 27-26 in a crucial game for the Golden Gophers' and their hopes to win a Big Ten West title.
After taking a 26-21 lead with under six minutes remaining on an Athan Kaliakmanis 31-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson it looked like the Golden Gophers would avoid an upset bid from the Fighting Illini.
The Gophers appeared to be in a position to seal the victory on Illinois' next possession when Tyler Nubin intercepted an ill-advised pass by Luke Altmyer to give the Gophers possession again with just four minutes remaining.
However, the Gophers offense which had just one other three-and-out on the day, suffered their second of the day following the interception. The drive would take just 1:17 off the game clock, leaving Illinois with nearly three minutes to mount a game-winning drive.
On the drive, the Gophers would force the Illini into a 4th and long situation on their own side of the field. Illinois in the process of the first few plays of the drive would lose quarterback Luke Altyer to an injury and would need backup quarterback John Paddock to step up on 4th and long.
Inexplicably, the Gophers would allow star Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams to get free and bring in a 22-yard reception that earned the Illini a new set of downs. Paddock would then find Pat Bryant for a 17-yard gain that moved Illinois to nearfield. Then after a Minnesota timeout, the Illini would have a third straight big passing play as Paddock would hit a wide-open Isaiah Williams going across the middle of the field at the 10-yard line, allowing Williams to walk into the endzone with under a minute to go.
It was a defensive drive that will keep the Golden Gophers especially defensive coordinator Joe Rossi up on Saturday night. It was a drive that perhaps should not have been all too surprising. Throughout Saturday afternoon, the Gophers secondary was struggling to contain the Illini's passing attack.
Following the touchdown, the Golden Gophers would start their final drive at their own 25-yard line but would be unable to pick up any yardage, turning the ball over on downs, sealing the win for Illinois.
DEFENSIVE OPTIONAL FIRST HALF
It was a first half for both defenses to forget. In what was expected to be a low-scoring game, the two sides nearly hit the over in the first two-quarters of the game.
The Illini would open up the scoring in the first two minutes of action with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer to wide receiver Tip Reiman in the endzone after Sean Tyler fumbled the opening kickoff at Minnesota's 20-yard line. Fumbling continues to be a major issue for the Western Michigan transfer, his fourth of the season, and second in two games.
The Gophers, however, would answer right back after the touchdown, going on a six-play, 65-yard drive in which Athan Kaliakmanis threw a terrific pass to Elijah Spencer who made an equally as strong contested catch to get the Gophers on the board.
The two offenses would trade long scoring drives on their next possessions, Illinois going 75 yards on 14 plays before star wide receiver Isaiah Williams picked up his first touchdown of the day. The Golden Gophers answered right back going 75 yards on nine plays before Brevyn Spann-Ford picked up his second touchdown in as many weeks.
The Gophers would add a 36-yard Dragan Kesich field goal before halftime to give themselves a 17-14 lead heading into the break.
In the first half, the two offenses combined for 352 yards of total offense to go with 31 total points.
In the second half, the Gohpers would add a second field goal from Kesich to extend their lead to 20-14 before Illinois took a third-quarter lead just minutes afterward as Luke Altmyer hit running back Kaden Feagin for a 54-yard touchdown which included a 40-yard run after the catch. Illinois retook a 21-20 lead with over 10 minutes remaining in the second half.
Both sides would trade punts over their next seven combined possessions before an Illinois fumble in Minnesota territory allowed the Gophers offense to capitalize on the previously mentioned Daniel Jackson 31-yard touchdown reception.
Unfortunately for the Golden Gophers, there were still nearly six minutes of action remaining.
Kaliakmanis starts strong but struggles in the second half
Coming into this week, one of the major storylines for the Gophers was if Athan Kaliakmanis would be able to put together a complete game effort.
Against the Illini, the Illinois native started off incredibly strong, completing 9-of-11 passing attempts in the first half for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kaliakmanis made several impressive throws throughout the first 30 minutes of play and had the Gophers' offense moving the ball through the air with rather ease.
That changed in the second half.
Over the third and fourth quarters, Kaliakmanis would complete just 2-of-10 passing attempts for 37 yards and one touchdown. Credit is due as he did hit Daniel Jackson with a perfect deep ball with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Gophers up. That being said, Kaliakmanis's struggles in the second half were a major reason the Golden Gophers were not able to capitalize on a strong third-quarter effort from the defense and extend their lead from 20-14.
In the third quarter, the Gophers would have four straight drives that resulted in punts before finally breaking through on the 31-yard touchdown reception from Daniel Jackson. While the touchdown was a timely one, the four straight drives resulting in punts as well as Kaliakmanis's second-half struggles were a big reason the Gophers were not able to come out of Saturday afternoon with their sixth win of the season.
Next Up
Minnesota will have to find a way to rebound from the shocking loss as they travel to West Lafayette next weekend to take on the Purdue Boilermakers.
