The Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the Minnesota Golden Gohpers on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, downing the Gophrs 27-26 in a crucial game for the Golden Gophers' and their hopes to win a Big Ten West title.

After taking a 26-21 lead with under six minutes remaining on an Athan Kaliakmanis 31-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson it looked like the Golden Gophers would avoid an upset bid from the Fighting Illini.

The Gophers appeared to be in a position to seal the victory on Illinois' next possession when Tyler Nubin intercepted an ill-advised pass by Luke Altmyer to give the Gophers possession again with just four minutes remaining.

However, the Gophers offense which had just one other three-and-out on the day, suffered their second of the day following the interception. The drive would take just 1:17 off the game clock, leaving Illinois with nearly three minutes to mount a game-winning drive.

On the drive, the Gophers would force the Illini into a 4th and long situation on their own side of the field. Illinois in the process of the first few plays of the drive would lose quarterback Luke Altyer to an injury and would need backup quarterback John Paddock to step up on 4th and long.

Inexplicably, the Gophers would allow star Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams to get free and bring in a 22-yard reception that earned the Illini a new set of downs. Paddock would then find Pat Bryant for a 17-yard gain that moved Illinois to nearfield. Then after a Minnesota timeout, the Illini would have a third straight big passing play as Paddock would hit a wide-open Isaiah Williams going across the middle of the field at the 10-yard line, allowing Williams to walk into the endzone with under a minute to go.

It was a defensive drive that will keep the Golden Gophers especially defensive coordinator Joe Rossi up on Saturday night. It was a drive that perhaps should not have been all too surprising. Throughout Saturday afternoon, the Gophers secondary was struggling to contain the Illini's passing attack.

Following the touchdown, the Golden Gophers would start their final drive at their own 25-yard line but would be unable to pick up any yardage, turning the ball over on downs, sealing the win for Illinois.