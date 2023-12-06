Joshua Ola-Joseph has 15 points, Braedan Carrington had 13 points and the Gophers had a 52-point second-half scoring effort on Wednesday night to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-65 at Williams Arena.

Wednesday night's game did not start the Gophers way, early in the contest, Dawson Garcia left with a leg injury and was kept to just seven minutes in the game. To add insult to injury, the Gohpers shot 34.6% from the floor in the first half including just 3-of-14 three-point attempts through the first 20 minutes of play.

Nebraska, on the other hand, couldn't miss early on, making nearly 60% of their shots from the floor in the first half led by guard Bryce Williams who had 17 points in the opening stanza.

In the second half, the tides would flip. Minnesota would barely miss in the final 20 minutes, hitting 16-of-27 attempts from the field, while also dominating the boards with 21 second-half rebounds to Nebraska's 12. A complete flip from the first half in which the Huskers outrebounded the Gophers 20-11.

Three Gophers had double-digit scoring efforts in the second half with Joshua Ola-Joseph recording 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, Ethan Hawkins totaling 10 points and Pharrel Payne also totaling 10 points. Nebraska, like the Gophers in the first half couldn't buy a shot, hitting just 7-of-24 total shots from the floor including just 2-of-12 from deep.

The Gophers also were able to take advantage of 14 Nebraska personal fouls, hitting 15-of-24 free throw attempts in the second half, by no means a great percentage but surely a huge total for one half. For comparison, the Gophers had just five free throw attempts in the first half.

The turning point of the game was a 24-8 run by the Gophers to start the second half over a 10 minute span. The extensive run flipped from a once 39-26 Nebraska lead to a 50-47 Minnesota lead, one that the Gophers would never look back from.

The win for the Gophers improves their record to 6-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Nebraska falls to 7-2 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten play.