The Minnesota Golden Gophers used a 16-1 run in the second half to turn a two-point lead into a double-digit while Joshua Ola-Joseph and Mike Mithcell Jr had big performances in a 77-57 win over Florida Gulf Coast.

With an 11:00 a.m. tip, it was a bit of a slow start for the Golden Gophers. While neither team had a hot shooting hand to start the game, the Gohpers missed nine of their first ten shots in the game, through the first four and half minutes, it was just a 4-3 lead for Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles would find some success, making each of their next four shots, however, to extend that lead to 14-5 by the 11:55 mark of the first half.

The Gophers would battle back into the game with a 6-0 run over the next few minutes, cutting that lead to 14-11. Ben Johnson's program would then begin to find their shooting stroke, hitting 11 of their last 15 shots in the first half to erase Florida Gulf Coast's lead completely and take a 37-33 lead into the break.

At the beginning of the second half, the Eagles were able to stay with the Gophers, coming as close as 43-41 with 14:32 remaining. At that point, the Gophers would take over with a 16-1 run, that gave them a 59-43 lead. The Gophers would continue to shoot lights out for the majority of the second half, growing their lead to as big as 70-48 with 5:13 left in the game.

Florida Gulf Coast would make five of their last nine shots but were unable to do enough to stop the Gophers who ultimately cruised to a 77-57 win on Saturday afternoon.

For the second half, the Gophers shot 47.2% from the floor while Florida Gulf Coast managed to hit just 30.8% of their shots. In the final half, transfer guard Mike Mithcell Jr was especially hot, hitting 4-of-7 shots including 2-of-4 from deep. Mitchell led all scorers in the half with 10 points.

Joshua Ola-Joseph led all scorers for the game as well with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting including 3-of-4 from three-point range. Cam Christie (11 points, 6 rebounds), Isaiah Ihnen (13 points, 5 rebounds), and Ethan Hawkins (8 points, 11 assists) all had strong games as well.

For the game, the Gophers outrebounded Florida Gulf-Coast 38-23 including 13-8 in offensive rebounds. The Gophers continued to show elite ball movement, totaling 23 assists on 31 made field goals.