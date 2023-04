GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Homegrown power forward Grayson Grove is the latest 2024 prospect to receive an offer from Minnesota.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Alexandria native was on campus last week for an unofficial visit when he picked up his offer, which was a moment that he had been working for for quite some time.

The Gopher Report caught up with Grove and has the latest on his recruitment, his thoughts on the offer, a timeline for his decision, and more.