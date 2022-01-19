Harvard DT Chris Smith announces transfer to Minnesota following visit

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Days after returning from his official visit this past weekend, Harvard defensive tackle transfer Chris Smith has officially announced his transfer to Minnesota.

Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others were all involved, but Smith saw enough during his time in Minneapolis that he decided to shut it down.

In his final season at Harvard, Smith registered 40 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His production earned him a spot on the first team All-Ivy league roster.

Smith will have one year of eligibility remaining at Minnesota.

ON WHAT STOOD OUT ABOUT MINNESOTA: "Definitely the defensive coaching staff stood out and Coach (P.J.) Fleck's vision for me and the Minnesota's football culture as whole."

ON NEW DL COACH BRICK HALEY: "He just seems like a real genuine guy and I'm excited to get to learn from him especially because he has had a lot success prior."