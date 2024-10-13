HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota uses big second half to defeat UCLA

in other news
Tipoff times, television assignments set for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule
Tip Off times and television assignments for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule have been released.
2026 OL Hudson Parliament's visit to Minnesota is one he 'will not forget'
2026 Rivals250 OL Hudson Parliament recaps his latest visit to Minnesota
Koi Perich earns National Freshman of the Week honors after USC performance
Koi Perich has been named the Shaun Alexander Player of the Week.
Gophers to be without guard Tyler Cochran following foot surgery
The Minnesota men's basketball program will be without redshirt senior guard transfer Tyler Cochran to start the season.
Minnesota Opponent Scouting Report - UCLA Bruins: Offense
A deeper look at UCLA's struggling offense this season.
Check out the top plays from saturday's 21-17 win for the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night in Pasadena.
Eastern, Lindenberg team up to force Garbers interception
Daniel Jackson with another mind blowing reception
Minnesota finally gets on the board in the second half
Koi Perich with his third interception of the season gives the Gophers possession in UCLA territory
Minnesota claims their first lead following Perich's interception
Gophers take the lead with 27 seconds remaining
Koi Perich calls game with second interception
P.J. Fleck discusses his team's win
