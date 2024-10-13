Advertisement

Tipoff times, television assignments set for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule

Tip Off times and television assignments for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule have been released.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 Rivals250 OL Hudson Parliament recaps his latest visit to Minnesota

 • Seth Berry
Koi Perich has been named the Shaun Alexander Player of the Week.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The Minnesota men's basketball program will be without redshirt senior guard transfer Tyler Cochran to start the season.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
A deeper look at UCLA's struggling offense this season.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Tip Off times and television assignments for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule have been released.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
2026 Rivals250 OL Hudson Parliament recaps his latest visit to Minnesota

 • Seth Berry
Koi Perich has been named the Shaun Alexander Player of the Week.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 13, 2024
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota uses big second half to defeat UCLA
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Check out the top plays from saturday's 21-17 win for the Minnesota Golden Gophers over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night in Pasadena.

Eastern, Lindenberg team up to force Garbers interception

Daniel Jackson with another mind blowing reception

Minnesota finally gets on the board in the second half

Koi Perich with his third interception of the season gives the Gophers possession in UCLA territory

Minnesota claims their first lead following Perich's interception

Gophers take the lead with 27 seconds remaining

Koi Perich calls game with second interception

P.J. Fleck discusses his team's win

