The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team will look to finish their regular season off strong in a two-game set with Ohio State this weekend at 3M Arena. The Gophers (23-8-1) are coming off a sweep of the Penn State Nittany Lions last weekend, outscoring Penn State 10-4. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are 18-11-3 heading into Friday's matchup and are 1-1-2 in their last four games.

The Gophers have dominated the series between the two programs since 2020, winning 10 of 12 match ups including four of the last five. Ohio State get the better of the Gophers earlier this season in Columbus 6-4 before bouncing back for a 4-2 win the next night.

Entering this weekend, the Gophers are No.1 in the Pairwise ranking with a slight advantage over Quinnipiac whose sitting No.2 nationally. Ohio State is currently No.8 in the Pairiwse, one of four Big Ten teams in the top-10, joining the Gophers (No.1), Michigan (No.3), and Penn State (No.7).

Last weekend, with the help of Ohio State sweeping Michigan, the Gophers clinched the Big Ten regular season title.

Notre Dame and Michigan State are also ranked within the top-25 at No.17 and No.18 respectively.








