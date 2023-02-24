Hockey: Gophers look to finish regular season off strong against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team will look to finish their regular season off strong in a two-game set with Ohio State this weekend at 3M Arena. The Gophers (23-8-1) are coming off a sweep of the Penn State Nittany Lions last weekend, outscoring Penn State 10-4. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are 18-11-3 heading into Friday's matchup and are 1-1-2 in their last four games.
HOW TO WATCH - GAME 1
WHEN: Friday - February 24, 2023
TIME: 8:00 P.M. CT
WHERE: 3m Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis, MN)
TELEVISION/STREAM: ESPNU / ESPN app
RADIO: 103.5 FM / 1130 AM
HOW TO WATCH - GAME 2
WHEN: Saturday - February 25, 2023
TIME: 4:30 P.M. CT
WHERE: 3m Arena at Mariucci (Minneapolis, MN)
TELEVISION/STREAM: BTN / Fox Sports app
RADIO: 103.5 FM / 1130 AM
Gophers remain at No.1 Pairiwise heading into final weekend
The Gophers have dominated the series between the two programs since 2020, winning 10 of 12 match ups including four of the last five. Ohio State get the better of the Gophers earlier this season in Columbus 6-4 before bouncing back for a 4-2 win the next night.
Entering this weekend, the Gophers are No.1 in the Pairwise ranking with a slight advantage over Quinnipiac whose sitting No.2 nationally. Ohio State is currently No.8 in the Pairiwse, one of four Big Ten teams in the top-10, joining the Gophers (No.1), Michigan (No.3), and Penn State (No.7).
Last weekend, with the help of Ohio State sweeping Michigan, the Gophers clinched the Big Ten regular season title.
Notre Dame and Michigan State are also ranked within the top-25 at No.17 and No.18 respectively.
A pair of great defensive teams go at it...
This weekend's matchup will present a matchup between two of the best defensive teams in the country.
The Gophers this season are allowing just 2.34 goals per game while Ohio State is only allowing 2.38. Both teams have also put together quality penalty kills this season. While the Gophers hold a highly respectable penalty kill percentage of 84.5%, the Buckeyes have been one of the best teams in the country in the penalty kill, killing off 90% of their penalties.
How will Knies, Cooley follow up stellar performances against Penn State?
Last weekend, Gophers' forwards Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley were unstopapble, totaling 11 points in the program's sweep of Penn State. Knies had five points including three goals while Cooley had six points which included five assists. For their play, they were named the Big Ten Conference First and Second Stars of the Week.
Cooley is up to 44 points this season on 15 goals and 29 assists while Knies has 36 points with 20 goals and 16 assists. Of course you can't forget about Jimmy Snuggerud, the freshman forward has been stellar this season as well with 43 points on 19 goals and 23 assists.
