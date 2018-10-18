Blackshirts preparing for another physical test vs. Gopher run game

Minnesota’s offense doesn’t scare you much when looking over its statistics through the first six weeks. The Gophers come into Saturday’s game averaging a modest 25.5 points and rank second-to-last in the Big Ten in total offense at 350.5 yards per contest. But where UM does present a challenge to Nebraska’s defense this week in with its physical power running game. Though it averages just 150.5 yards per game (3.8 yards per carry), Minnesota uses a three-headed ground attack of running backs Mohamed Ibrahim (103.7 ypg) and Bryce Williams (53.0 ypg) and Wildcat quarterback Seth Green (five rushing touchdowns). The Gophers’ rushing production is even more impressive when considering they lost their top two running backs to season-ending injuries after just the second game in Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith. “They run downhill,” junior defensive lineman Khalil Davis said. “They’re a run team, they want to run the ball, they run downhill, they’re not going to juke you. They’re just going to go straight downhill so that’s going to be on us. We’ve got to knock the line of scrimmage back and give our linebackers a good chance to make the tackle.” - Robin Washut

UCF QB transfer Noah Vedral ruled immediately eligible, could be Huskers' QB2

Nebraska got some good news on Friday when they learned from the NCAA that UCF transfer quarterback Noah Vedral would be ruled immediately eligible for the 2018 season after he was granted a waiver. This has been the first week all season Vedral has been able to rep with NU’s No. 2 and No. 3 offensive units, so it remains unknown what his role will be going forward. “He’s exchanging reps with Andrew (Bunch),” quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said. “So that’s going real well and as you know he’s been taking his game tests and that sort of stuff so it’s not like he’s behind from a cognitive standpoint so he’s doing good.” So, if a situation happened on Saturday against Minnesota would Vedral be the next man in for the Huskers? He was UCF’s No. 2 quarterback a year ago, but Verduzco said it’s much more complexed than that. “If it was Saturday, that would be Coach (Scott) Frost’s decision, but just based on the amount of reps they’ve had and so on I would anticipate it would be Andrew,” Verduzco said. “I’ll go back, for example, to what happened in spring, (Vedral) didn’t get very many reps in spring, then we put him in the spring game. That’s a bit unfair. “He didn’t get very many reps, he got out there and he was a little dry, so to speak, so that was still tough on him. I wouldn’t anticipate doing something like that to him again.” However, what Verduzco would say is Vedral has made a lot of gains from where he was at a year ago in Orlando. “His ball is a lot stronger, a lot crisper, he’s gained more weight, the drills that we did in the off-season, get that piece of the puzzle cranked up, it really paid great dividends,” Verduzco said. “He’s really ripping the ball. That’s one thing I’ve noticed a lot besides him gaining more weight.” - Sean Callahan

