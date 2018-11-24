ATLANTA, GA. – There was no slog or fatigue following Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast for the top performers at the Holiday Hoopsgiving. Hosting some of the best from in and out of the Peach State, we digest those who caught our eye including a budding sophomore talent, an emerging senior guard and a Minnesota recruit that didn’t receive his dues this past week.

CHANCE MOORE HAS HIS COMING OUT

A 6-foot-4 wing that is just oozing with talent and upside, Chance Moore picked the ideal time to announce his name on the national stage. Holding a lone offer from Rutgers heading into the event, 30 points and displaying the ability to carry his team in spurts was in enough to earn another, that coming from the local Georgia Bulldogs’ program, the lone school that he has visited thus far. Potentially the best sophomore prospect out of the Peach State, Moore is a fluid athlete that can make shots, defend both wing positions, pass it whenever he has the chance to and handle the ball as a secondary guy. He finished with a complete stat line of 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals and displayed the lofty basketball ceiling that shot make him a coveted recruit by some of the best programs nationally. Clemson and Xavier are just two others that have shown interest but after his breakthrough performance on Friday, his list of early suitors is about to multiply tenfold.

EUGENE BROWN, EUGENE BROWN

Go ahead and keep saying the name because many others are due to follow. The 6-foot-5 Southwest DeKalb High product was en fuego, as the late Stuart Scott would have said, on Friday evening. Long and slender but full of confidence, Brown nailed seven perimeter jumpers, some on the more difficult side where he was pressed for time and space to get his shot off but thanks to his rainbow high trajectory that he puts on his jumper, finding the mark was not hard to come by. You better believe that the next time the Rivals150 is updated that Brown’s name is in it and high up within it. He fits today’s game to a tee, the type of rangy defender that can guard multiple positions but also make shots at a high, high rate. Following his team’s win on Friday, he told Rivals.com that Alabama, Butler, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State has already jumped in pursuit with an added priority. He has already been to the campuses at Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Middle Tennessee State, and he fills confident that an offer might be received during his visit to Butler on January 2. In the meantime, expect for Brown’s name to become more talked about as the Peach State native is one to know and is due to become an ACC and SEC-type of priority in the coming months.

TRE WILLIAMS PRIMED TO CONTRIBUTE

To say that Richard Pitino has had his peaks and valleys as the head coach at Minnesota would be a giant understatement. What you can’t argue with is that whenever his teams have been healthy, they have more than held their own on the playing floor, this year’s undefeated start proof and point. He has built his program on the backs of talented guards and has another good one headed his way in Tre Williams. The 6-foot-4 guard signed for the Big 10 program last week without much fanfare. That needs to change. While he was hidden some on a super talented Drive Nation team this summer, Williams looked like one of the sneakier pick-ups of the fall. He has gotten stronger, become a better playmaker and showed the capacity to make shots to the perimeter. Finishing with a final stat line of 19 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds in his squad’s win on Friday, Williams should find a comfortable landing spot in Minnesota. Alongside Marcus Carr, Isaiah Washington, Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis, the Gophers have a very talented but also versatile backcourt intact next season which should only bolster their chances of success during league play and beyond.

OPTIONS ON THE TABLE FOR AJ HOGGARD

AJ Hoggard showed great strides in Georgia as the long-armed, tough and multi-positional guard has taken thing to the next level. Best on the ball, the 6-foot-2 junior did not struggle in the playmaking department as he threw a number of impressive passes around the basket, leading to easy finishes for his teammates. Beyond that, Hoggard made two perimeter jumpers, this coming after a summer on the Nike circuit with the PSA Cardinals’ bunch where he struggled to hit even when space and time was provided. Adding such a weapon into his offensive game only expands his basketball ceiling which is a good reason why three programs have made him a top priority this fall. Following his game, Hoggard told Rivals.com that Ole Miss, Temple and Xavier were the schools chasing after him the hardest. The latter two had a coach on hand for him and he also stated that reclassifying into the 2019 class is a possibility. That decision will not be made until the summer, if he does make such a move at all, but either way, it was nice to see a step forward for the versatile stat sheet filler that is AJ Hoggard.

