The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their best win of the season on Saturday, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 12-10 in Iowa City. It's a win that gives new life to the Golden Gophers season after a tough start including losing three of their four games before the bye week. But how does ESPN's FPI view the Golden Gophers season now with the win over Iowa? Let's take a look below. It is worth noting that prior to the win over Iowa, ESPN projected a 5-7 season for the Golden Gophers.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Minnesota Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.



MINNESOTA GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS GAME ESPN FPI LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE RECORD 10/28: vs Michigan State 66.4% +9.5% 5-3 (3-2) 11/4: vs Illinois 56.7% -2.7% 6-3 (4-2) 11/11: at Purdue 46.5% +6.1% 6-4 (4-3) 11/18: at Ohio State 3.1% +0.3% 6-5 (4-4) 11/25: vs Wisconsin 35.6% +2.0% 6-6 (4-5)

Overall, ESPN's FPI ranks Minnesota as the 59th best team in the country after win over Iowa, three spots higher than last week. The analytics are rather high on the Gophers defense ranking it 49th in the country, however, the offense is ranked just 78th in the country entering week 9. Big Ten programs behind Minnesota including Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Northwestern, and Indiana.

WHAT IS ESPN'S FPI?