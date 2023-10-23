How does ESPN's FPI view Minnesota after the win over Iowa?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their best win of the season on Saturday, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 12-10 in Iowa City. It's a win that gives new life to the Golden Gophers season after a tough start including losing three of their four games before the bye week.
But how does ESPN's FPI view the Golden Gophers season now with the win over Iowa? Let's take a look below. It is worth noting that prior to the win over Iowa, ESPN projected a 5-7 season for the Golden Gophers.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Minnesota Football winning each of the remaining games on the 2023 football schedule.
|GAME
|ESPN FPI LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE
|RECORD
|
10/28: vs Michigan State
|
66.4%
|
+9.5%
|
5-3 (3-2)
|
11/4: vs Illinois
|
56.7%
|
-2.7%
|
6-3 (4-2)
|
11/11: at Purdue
|
46.5%
|
+6.1%
|
6-4 (4-3)
|
11/18: at Ohio State
|
3.1%
|
+0.3%
|
6-5 (4-4)
|
11/25: vs Wisconsin
|
35.6%
|
+2.0%
|
6-6 (4-5)
Overall, ESPN's FPI ranks Minnesota as the 59th best team in the country after win over Iowa, three spots higher than last week. The analytics are rather high on the Gophers defense ranking it 49th in the country, however, the offense is ranked just 78th in the country entering week 9.
Big Ten programs behind Minnesota including Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Northwestern, and Indiana.
WHAT IS ESPN'S FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
